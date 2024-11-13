Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Germany: EIB and Haspa join forces to finance small businesses, mid-caps and small renewable energy projects

13 November 2024
Laura Thiesbrummel Architekturfotografie
  • Haspa to receive EIB financing of €100 million to facilitate investments of small and medium-sized companies
  • Together with Haspa, €280 million of investments will be unlocked for small businesses and mid-caps with an additional focus on renewable energy and and energy efficiency projects in Germany

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) of €100 million to Haspa, Germany’s largest savings bank based in Hamburg. Haspa will then provide financing to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) and mid-caps with up to 3 000 employees in Germany.

The financial advantages of the EIB investment, like lower interest rates, will be passed on to small businesses and mid-caps. Further advantages of the EIB loan are long-term funding and diversification of external funding.

One-third of the loan is earmarked for financing onshore wind, solar photovoltaic and energy efficiency projects in Germany. Using the EIB loan, Haspa can invest up to €280 million to support small businesses and mid-caps.

The operation is the first project with a German savings bank. The funds will enable companies to enhance their financing structure in line with the long economic lifetime of the financed assets and invest in their green transition.

“Small businesses and mid-caps are the backbone of our European economy. Supporting them is one of the core missions of the EIB. Haspa’s first EIB-supported lending programme helps stabilise the financial position of these companies in northern Germany, and together we support investment in innovative projects for the green and digital transition,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer.

“The multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) of the European Investment Bank helps us to provide even better financial support to our medium-sized companies in the Hamburg metropolitan region and to accompany them on their path to sustainable transformation. We are very pleased that Haspa, the largest savings bank in Germany and the leading financier of small businesses in the region, can be a pioneer here,” said Haspa divisional board member Michi Maaß.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2023. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that directly contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and to a healthier environment. Approximately half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

Haspa

Haspa is the largest financier of small businesses in the Hamburg metropolitan region, serving 60 000 corporate customers. As a partner in transformation, the savings bank supports its customers on the path to a climate-friendly and sustainable economy and lifestyle. Most public funding in Hamburg is channelled through Haspa. It is involved in many major infrastructure projects in the region. The Haspa Startup Centre supports hundreds of startups every year, thereby strengthening the city's ecological and social innovative power.

Related project(s)

HASPA GREEN MBIL

Intermediated loan to finance investments promoted by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Germany. The operation contributes 30% to CAES.

Signed | 25/11/2024

Contact

Richard Willis

Press Office

Reference

2024-445-EN

Share

Related tags

  • SMEs
  • climate
  • renewable energy
  • management committee
  • Nicola Beer
Show more Show less

More press releases

21 November 2008

EIB launches new lending product for SMEs in Bulgaria

Bulgaria European Union
9 October 2024

Germany: EIB and IKB help middle-sized companies to access sustainable finance

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (IKB) have started a new partnership to support investment by Germany’s mid-cap companies. Firms with up to 3.000 employees can apply to IKB for a long-term loan to finance their transition to a more sustainable business model. The EIB will provide guarantees of €200 million to secure a total lending volume of €400 million.

SMEs Management committee Nicola Beer Sustainability Germany European Union Climate and environment
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.