89% of Slovenian respondents recognise that climate change adaptation requires investment now to avoid greater costs in the future, EIB survey finds

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

Among the challenges facing Slovenia, respondents ranked climate change fourth. Despite this, nearly nine out of ten them agree that investing now in climate adaptation is necessary to avoid higher costs in the long run, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Key findings

91% of Slovenian respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 43% of them say it needs to be prioritised.

89% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

Slovenia experienced extreme weather events in 2023 – in particular, severe flooding from 3 to 6 August. Across two-thirds of the country, heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding and landslides. This killed at least seven people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, destroying around 400 homes and more than 70 bridges.

In 2024, Slovenia continued to face challenges from extreme weather, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides in several regions.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

“Slovenes have experienced mounting consequences of extreme weather events first hand, and their strong support for climate adaptation reflects this. The EIB Group is committed to supporting Slovenia’s efforts by financing projects that increase resilience and can boost the local economy. By investing in adaptation today, we are not only protecting communities from future threats, but also unlocking economic opportunities for the benefit of all,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris.

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Slovenia, 503 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A priority

Although Slovenian respondents ranked climate change as the fourth-biggest challenge facing their country, responses show that they consider climate change adaptation an important issue:

91% of them – 3 points below the EU average – recognise the need to adapt to climate change. 43% (vs. an EU average of 50%) consider climate adaptation a priority for their country in the coming years.

Adapting to climate change is also seen as an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

89% believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs in the future.

85% say that investing in adaptation to climate change can help create jobs and boost the local economy.

The impact of climate change and new habits

Slovenian respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

89% – 17 points above the EU average of 80% – have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 62% – 28 points above the EU average – experienced severe storms or hail, 46% were impacted by extreme heat and heatwaves, and 34% faced droughts.

Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences:

75% of Slovenian respondents – vs. an EU average of 68% – reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 31% – 10 points above the EU average – were impacted by transport disruptions, such as road closures, impassable bridges or public transport delays; 23% saw damage to their property (such as roof damage) caused by flooding, landslides or erosion; and 20% – 9 points above the EU average – were impacted by excess insurance premiums.

Slovenian respondents are well aware of the need to adapt:

51% – 21 points below the EU average of 72% – recognise they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

24% – compared to the EU average of 35% – think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

18% – compared to the EU average of 28% – say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, most Slovenian respondents – 78%, 7 points above the EU average of 71% – feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. A majority – 52%, 12 points above the EU average of 40% – are also aware of existing public subsidies or financial incentives to support adaptation efforts.

Adaptation priorities

Slovenian respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

48% cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

39% highlight creating green spaces and planting trees along streets to cool cities down.

35% mention improving water management.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

40% say that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

23% think everyone should pay equally.

17% – 9 points above the EU average – think that insurance companies should pay more.

10% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.

When asked who should receive support first:

33% believe that everyone should benefit equally.

28% think that the elderly should be prioritised.

22% say that people with disabilities should be the first to receive assistance.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid go beyond local priorities. 60% of Slovenian respondents – slightly above the EU average of 57% – recognise the need to support global adaptation efforts and believe that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impact of climate change.

Background information

EIB Group

The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Around half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The EIB and climate adaptation in Slovenia

The EIB Group’s priorities in Slovenia focus on sustainable transport and clean energy infrastructure. In 2023, it granted a €250 million loan for the construction of a second rail track linking Divača with the port of Koper, a key project that will cut CO 2 emissions and demonstrate the Bank’s commitment to greener transport and strategic infrastructure development. In the energy sector, the EIB is helping regional companies invest to strengthen Slovenia’s electricity grid. A €42 million loan to Elektro Primorska is supporting the energy transition by reinforcing the national grid with sustainability as a core focus. Going forward, the EIB Group recognises the ongoing need to improve energy efficiency, including by supporting initiatives on social and affordable housing, as well as green technologies. Through the European Investment Fund, support for small businesses, mid-caps and early-stage businesses is expanding, benefiting Slovenia’s capital markets development. The EIB Group also provides advisory services: For example, ELENA recently signed two new operations – one on sustainable mobility and one on sustainable energy. These will help decarbonise the transport industry and enhance the energy resilience of towns and cities.

The EIB Climate Survey

The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.

[1] Europe is not prepared for rapidly growing climate risks | European Environment Agency's home page (europa.eu).