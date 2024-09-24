France: EIB and European Commission provide €276 million in support for Métropole Européenne de Lille’s investments in sustainable mobility

©ImageFoto/ Shutterstok

Métropole Européenne de Lille is receiving a €245 million green loan from the EIB to back its modernisation and urban transport projects.

This financing comes together with a €31.5 million grant from the European Commission via the public sector loan facility (PSLF) set up under the European Green Deal’s Just Transition Mechanism (JTM).

This joint blended financing support from the EIB and European Commission will unlock additional investment for public entities in the European regions most affected by the energy transition.

Métropole Européenne de Lille (Lille metropolitan authority) has taken out a €245 million green loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to fund its public transport network and cycle routes. It aims to provide 1.2 million local residents with more efficient, affordable and environmentally friendly transport services.

This project is also benefiting from a €31.5 million European Commission grant under a blended financing structure made possible by the public sector loan facility (PSLF), which is one of the key pillars of the Just Transition Mechanism (JTM) set up under the European Green Deal. The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) will manage this grant and monitor the implementation of the project.

The Mel in Green Mobility project will provide funding for various segments of Métropole Européenne de Lille’s public transport infrastructure. The first part of the project covers the modernisation of the public transport fleet, including the renewal of 30 trams and 42 buses with new clean vehicles. It also features investments in platforms, depots and other related facilities. Lastly, the project supports the Métropole’s ambitious cycling plan including 220 km of additional infrastructure between 2023 and 2027 to improve safety for cyclists, the financing of a new bus rapid transit line, and the construction of a multimodal interchange hub.

It thereby aims to accelerate changes in user behaviour by developing a more efficient and sustainable mobility service, improving public transport accessibility and broadening soft mobility options. Once complete, the project will have improved tram and bus network performance, promoted intermodality (reduction in the share of private vehicles from 56% in 2023 to 40% in 2035) and diversified public transport in the area. This increased network efficiency will ultimately result in substantial time savings on the 410 000 daily journeys made by users, fewer traffic jams and better access to the Métropole Européenne de Lille.

The regions most affected by the energy transition (like Hauts-de-France) are identified in the territorial just transition plans. These plans are drawn up by each EU Member State and outline the challenges to be addressed in each just transition region, together with the development needs and targets to be reached by 2030.

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its 27 Member States. It provides loans to the public and private sectors for sound investment contributing to EU policy goals. In 2023, France received more EIB financing for the energy and green transition than any other country, with an overall investment of €6.9 billion for renewable energy, clean mobility and energy efficiency. A partner of regional authorities, last year the EIB directed €2.3 billion in funding to rail and urban public transport and soft mobility, making it the number one sector in terms of EIB investment in France over the year.

About the European Commission's Just Transition Mechanism

The public sector loan facility (PSLF) is the third pillar of the Just Transition Mechanism (JTM) – a key tool of the European Green Deal investment plan to make sure that no one and no region is left behind in the transition to a climate-neutral economy.

The public sector loan facility combines loans from the EIB (up to around €6 billion to €8 billion overall) and grants from the European Commission (up to €1.3 billion overall). The combined support is designed to mobilise additional investment for public sector entities in the European regions most affected by the climate and energy transition (like Hauts-de-France), as identified in the national territorial just transition plans, to meet their development needs as part of the transition to a climate-neutral economy. These plans are developed by each EU Member State and set out the challenges in each just transition region, along with the development needs and objectives to be met by 2030.

The blend of the EIB loan and the European Commission grant will facilitate the financing of projects that do not generate sufficient revenue streams to cover their investment costs. The implementation of the public sector loan facility is managed by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).

About Métropole Européenne de Lille

Métropole Européenne de Lille works every day to serve its 95 member municipalities and 1.2 million residents. It covers the key areas of transport, housing, economy, public space and roadways, urban planning, urban policy, water, wastewater, household waste, disability access, nature and living environment, sport, tourism and crematoria. Chaired by Damien Castelain since 18 April 2014, the Metropolitan Council is composed of 184 members elected by direct universal suffrage for a six-year mandate.