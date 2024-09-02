Photo exhibit on Slovenia’s two decades of EU membership inaugurated by EIB Group in Ljubljana

EIB

Exhibit featuring 17 photos of EIB-funded projects in Slovenia opens in Ljubljana to mark 20 th anniversary of country’s accession to EU

Exposition "Slovenia – 20 years of progress in the EU" highlights collaboration on investments ranging from innovation to education

In Slovenia, EIB financing has exceeded €7.6 billion and EIF funding has totalled around €500 million

On the 20th anniversary of Slovenia's accession to the European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is organising an exhibit of photos that highlight a range of EIB-funded projects in the country. The outdoor exposition, "Slovenia – 20 years of progress in the EU", opened on the Gallus Embankment in Ljubljana on 29 August 2024 and will run until 30 September 2024.



The exhibit features 17 photos of EIB-funded investments and provides a unique perspective on many years of cooperation between Slovenia and the EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF). Since 1977, the EIB has provided more than €7.6 billion in financing for 85 projects in Slovenia that range from innovation to education, improving living standards and strengthening businesses. EIF financing in Slovenia has totalled around €500 million.

The exposition was inaugurated by Simon Savšek, head of the EIB Group office in Slovenia, EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris and Slovenian Finance Minister Klemen Boštjančič.

“We are proud to have accompanied Slovenia on its path to EU membership and to have supported a number of projects that have made a significant contribution to the country's development and prosperity,” Savšek said. “We have successfully worked with our partners, in particular the European Commission, to deliver key infrastructure and other projects that have paved the way for sustainable development and a better future for all.”

Kakouris underlined the concrete benefits that EIB financing brings to people and businesses in Slovenia. ‘’As the bank of the EU, we facilitate the implementation of various EU priorities in the country such as energy renovation of cities and help small and medium-sized enterprises to grow,” he said. “We are committed to continue our cooperation with the public authorities and the private sector in support of the implementation of new projects in diverse sectors boosting economic growth and wellbeing of citizens”.

Minister Boštjančič highlighted the strong partnership between Slovenia and the EIB, celebrating their collaborative achievements in driving Slovenia's development and expressing optimism for future cooperation also in sustainable and social infrastructure projects.

“The exhibited photos represent more than just completed projects. They are symbols of what can be achieved when we work together with common goals and shared vision. The partnership between Slovenia and the European Investment Bank has already yielded tremendous results, and I am confident that our future cooperation will be even more fruitful.,” he said.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It finances projects that further EU policy objectives such as social and territorial cohesion, competitiveness, innovation, sustainable development and a fair and rapid transition to a low carbon economy. Since beginning financing activities in Slovenia in 1977, the EIB has lent more than €7.6 billion for projects in the country.