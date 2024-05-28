Ukraine: School in Pryvovchanske reopens after major overhaul supported by EU bank

Almost 200 students from the villages of Pryvovchanske and Malooleksandrivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast will enjoy an improved and safer learning environment thanks to a comprehensive overhaul of the local school and a new bomb shelter.

This is the second school that has reopened in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast this year as part of the €200 million EIB loan designed to help Ukrainian municipalities rebuild their social infrastructure.

The lyceum in the village of Pryvovchanske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has opened its doors again after a major overhaul under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB). This upgrade has increased the school’s capacity, with almost 200 students from the villages of Pryvovchanske and Malooleksandrivka expected to attend in the upcoming academic year.

The major repairs have improved the school’s learning environment with a revamped exterior and interior and a new bomb shelter. The project also involved improvements to the water and wastewater systems, heating, plumbing, lighting and electrical infrastructure. Ramps have also been installed to ensure barrier-free access, promoting an inclusive environment for all students, including those with disabilities. The reconstruction of the lyceum in Pryvovchanske was financed by a €630 000 loan from the EIB. An additional €180 000 was allocated from the local budget.

The school renovation project in Pryvovchanske was carried out under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, a joint initiative of the European Union and its bank, the European Investment Bank, in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Finance, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, the Pavlohrad District Military Administration, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ukraine.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 26 recovery projects under two EIB recovery programmes — the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme and the Ukraine Recovery Programme (URP) — are at various stages of construction. These projects include ten schools, 12 hospitals, one administrative building and three water and wastewater plants. Four subprojects have already been successfully completed, with the remaining projects at various stages of construction.

Acting Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Vasyl Shkurakov said: “The lyceum in Pryvovchanske is testimony to the dedication and efficient teamwork under the EIB’s recovery programmes. Together with our European and local partners, we keep working to ensure a better life and brighter future for our children affected by the Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko said: “Efficient cooperation between the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development, the European Union and its bank, the EIB, is enhancing the lives of Ukrainians and bolstering our economy. Supported by the EIB recovery programmes, this is the second renovated school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to reopen in less than two months and we are actively working on restoring more than 200 other schools and hospitals and seeing through other municipal projects throughout Ukraine.”

Denys Ryapalov, acting head of the Pavlohrad District Military Administration, said: “The lyceum in the village of Pryvovchanske is the first project to be completed under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme in Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. We are grateful to our European partners for their support in enhancing the learning environment in small Ukrainian communities to ensure a better future for our young Ukrainians.”

Oleh Chupryna, head of Troitske Village Council, said: “We are delighted that our children in the two villages of Pryvovchanske and Malooleksandrivka will have the best learning environment in a modern lyceum that is accessible to everyone. This has become possible thanks to the support of our partners: the European Union, its bank the EIB, and the UNDP.”

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “Despite the daily attacks, some Ukrainian communities are already on the path to recovery, as evidenced by today’s opening of the renovated lyceum in Pryvovchanske. The EIB remains committed to supporting Ukrainian communities and improving lives in Ukraine in many ways, including through the recovery of social infrastructure.”

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said: “We are proud to be a long-term partner of the EIB’s infrastructure recovery programme, helping to rebuild Ukrainian communities. The renovated school we are inaugurating today is yet another tangible result of our support for education and investment in the future.”

UNDP Resident Representative to Ukraine Jaco Cilliers said: “The reopening of the Pryvovchanske school is a significant milestone in our collective efforts to rebuild and strengthen Ukraine’s educational infrastructure. This collaboration with the European Union, its bank, the European Investment Bank, and our local partners is an example of the kind of impactful change that can be achieved through united efforts.”

Background information:

EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided swift relief, disbursing €2 billion of financing for emergency repairs to the country’s ravaged infrastructure. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, EU Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programme in Ukraine

The renovation of the lyceum in Pryvovchanske was carried out under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP), a €200 million multisectoral framework loan from the EIB. By empowering local authorities to refurbish social infrastructure, the programme enhances the living conditions of internally displaced persons and their host communities. As of May 2024, 98 projects had been successfully completed under the programme, including educational facilities, healthcare centres and social housing units. An additional 65 projects are scheduled to be implemented in 2024 and 2025.

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine coordinates the programmes together with the Ministry of Finance, while the reconstruction projects are fully managed by local government bodies. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine provides technical assistance for the initiative, ensuring the effective and efficient implementation of projects.