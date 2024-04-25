EIB and Ukraine reinforce safeguards for EU bank’s investments in the country

The EIB and Ukraine are stepping up collaboration in the fight against fraud, corruption and other irregular practices that could affect EIB and EU financial interests in Ukraine.

A new memorandum of understanding between the EIB and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine also streamlines the exchange of information.

The partnership highlights the importance of transparency and accountability, safeguarding EIB investments that are crucial for Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and economic stability.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) will enhance collaboration in preventing, detecting and addressing potential cases of fraudulent or other irregular practices that affect EIB-financed projects. The EIB and ESBU have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen exchanges of information, operational support for investigations and technical cooperation.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EIB has provided more than €2 billion to meet Ukraine’s most immediate needs. Over the coming years, the EU bank plans to deploy at least €2 billion more from the Ukraine Facility to invest in critical public- and private-sector projects. Ensuring that this financial support reaches the intended beneficiaries, the people of Ukraine, and is not diverted by fraud and corruption is key.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by EIB Inspector General Monique Koning and ESBU Deputy Director Andrii Pashchuk, calls for sharing information on allegations of fraudulent or other irregular practices affecting EIB operations in Ukraine, aiding investigations and taking preventive measures aligned with the EIB Group Anti-Fraud and EIB Exclusion policies. These are the EIB’s two key policies to ensure integrity, transparency and accountability of banking operations by preventing fraud and promoting ethical behaviour.

“Accountability and transparency are especially important in the context of Ukraine’s reconstruction and EU accession process, which we at the EIB Group actively support through our investments,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, responsible for the bank’s operations in Ukraine. “We have a mission and purpose of protecting public funds, be it EIB loans, EU grants or national funds. We are accountable to ensure that the money reaches the intended beneficiaries and to preserve the reputation and trust of the EIB Group. When we act together, especially in challenging environments like Ukraine, we can make a significant difference in the fight against fraud and corruption. Strengthening cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement authorities like the ESBU is essential in these efforts,” added EIB Inspector General Monique Koning.

ESBU Deputy Director Andrii Pashchuk said: “The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine has significant achievements in countering the inefficient use of budget funds and funds of international technical assistance. However, interaction with the EIB experts will definitely strengthen our work in this direction. This applies both to the exchange of information and to the exchange of experience with experts of the European Investment Bank.”

Zero-tolerance policy on fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud and corruption. The Investigations Division of the EIB’s Inspectorate General conducts investigations into allegations of fraud and misconduct affecting EIB Group operations. Under the EIB Group’s Anti-Fraud Policy, the Inspectorate General can refer suspected cases to national authorities for further investigation or criminal prosecution and collaborate on exchanging information, best practices and joint actions.

The EIB has a longstanding partnership with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, including collaboration with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) since signing a cooperation arrangement in 2018.

Background information

EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided swift relief, disbursing €2 billion of financing for emergency repairs to the country’s ravaged infrastructure. With a portfolio of signed projects valued at €7.3 billion, the EIB has consolidated its role as the key investment partner to Ukraine, supporting municipal infrastructure, energy, transport and small businesses, all with the goal of improving daily life, boosting economic growth and facilitating economic and social resilience.

Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, EU Member States and international partners.

Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine

As the central body of the executive power entrusted with the task of countering offences affecting the functioning of the economy of Ukraine, the ESBU performs law enforcement, analytical, economic, information and other functions. The main tasks of the ESBU are identifying risk zones in the economy by analysing structured and unstructured data; assessing risks and threats to the economic security of the state and developing of ways to minimise and eliminate them; ensuring the economic security of the state by preventing, detecting, terminating, and investigating criminal offences affecting the functioning of the state's economy; collecting and analysing information about offences affecting the economic security of the state and determining ways to prevent their occurrence in the future; and detecting and investigating offences related to the receipt and use of international technical assistance.