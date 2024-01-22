A €60 million loan secured for the school’s Europe Campus Reimagination project

INSEAD, The Business School for the World, today signed a €60 million financing loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support its campus renewal. The loan agreement marks a significant milestone in INSEAD’s Europe Campus Reimagination.

The loan will support the modernisation and expansion of the INSEAD Europe Campus in Fontainebleau. The masterplan spans six phases from 2024 to 2033.

The reimagination of the INSEAD Europe Campus is central to the school’s strategic goal of ensuring a distinct INSEAD learning experience. The campus will integrate physical and digital spaces, stimulating research, teaching, interaction and inclusion, and projecting the founding ideas of the campus into the future.

Sustainable construction and renewable energy, including geothermal and solar installations, will create a highly energy-efficient campus while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Beyond offering state-of-the-art facilities, this campus will be a testament to the power and value of human connections. A place where lifelong connections are created, friendships strive, great new ideas and companies are forged. The campus is dedicated to nurturing a vibrant, intellectually active atmosphere, conducive to humane, just and compassionate interactions based on reason, experience, and reliable knowledge.

Educational infrastructure and innovation are among the EIB's priorities and this operation will help to strengthen European competitiveness in these areas. This project is in line with the European Skills Agenda, the EU plan to improve training and skills.

Dean of INSEAD Professor Francisco Veloso said: “This EIB loan is a pivotal step towards the reimagination of our Europe Campus. It will enable INSEAD to pursue its strategic goals and compete at the pinnacle of the academic world. The physical transformation of the campus is a bold step for INSEAD in pioneering academic excellence and sustainable business leadership in the interest of human well-being.”

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “This loan to INSEAD is a concrete example of the EIB’s support for education and innovation. The EU bank has made the financing of infrastructure in the education and training sector a priority, with an expected impact on the competitiveness of the economy and employment. This investment will also significantly improve the INSEAD campus’s carbon footprint, thereby helping to combat climate change.”

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its 27 Member States. Created by the Treaty of Rome and founded in 1958, its mission is to contribute to the integration, balanced development and economic and social cohesion of the EU Member States. It borrows large volumes of funds on the capital markets and lends them on very favourable terms to support projects that further EU policy objectives. Investment in education and innovation is one of the EIB's priorities. It invested almost €10 billion in secondary education (collèges and lycées) with almost all the regions in France over the period 2020-2022. In higher education, it also financed the renovation of the campus and research laboratories of CentraleSupélec in 2023 (€45 million) and Polytechnique in 2022 (€70 million).

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 166 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1 500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master’s degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11 000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.