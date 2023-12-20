The EIB has signed an agreement with the Jagiellonian University to support further development of its Collegium Medicum (medical school).

The loan of PLN 244 million will facilitate the construction and fitting out of modern and centralised medical and education facilities.

This strategic partnership underscores the EIB's dedication to fostering progress and innovation in academic and healthcare infrastructure at the esteemed Jagiellonian University.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Jagiellonian University (UJ) have announced the signing of their inaugural financing agreement, which will provide tangible benefits for medical education in Poland. The EIB loan, amounting to PLN 244 million, is earmarked for supporting the construction and fitting out of new teaching and research facilities within the university's medical campus located in the Prokocim district of Kraków.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska said: “The European Investment Bank is starting cooperation with another university in Poland. We are proud that this time we are providing support to the oldest and one of the most respected universities in the country. We hope that EIB financing will play a significant role in the development of the Jagiellonian University’s Collegium Medicum and at the same time improve the quality of medical services. Supporting innovation, digitalisation and scientific development is one of the EIB’s key priorities, helping to improve the competitiveness of EU economies.”

Prorector of the Jagiellonian University for Collegium Medicum prof. Ph.D. med. Tomasz Grodzicki said: “Our cooperation with the European Investment Bank opens the way for Collegium Medicum to implement the Campus Collegium Medicum Kraków-Prokocim strategic investment. The funds obtained will allow us to complete the construction of a modern teaching and research and development centre, educating medical staff and conducting innovative scientific research.”

The total investment (estimated at PLN 490 million) will help transform the existing Prokocim campus of the Jagiellonian University’s Collegium Medicum. Currently hosting university hospitals, the premises of the faculty of pharmacy and student dormitories, the EIB funds will turn the campus into a comprehensive medical university centre. This strategic initiative is poised to enhance the academic and healthcare infrastructure of the university, fostering a dynamic environment for education and research.

The project aligns with the EIB's overarching policy objectives, specifically focusing on innovation, digitalisation and human capital. By strategically investing in human capital development within the healthcare sector, the project not only generates substantial economic and social externalities but also cultivates broader health impacts and knowledge dissemination.

Furthermore, the financing of medical education and research underscores the EIB’s commitment to supporting key European, national and regional policies. This includes active participation in the creation of the European Research Area, emphasising the project's integral role in advancing strategic objectives at multiple levels of governance and fostering a collaborative approach towards healthcare and scientific advancements.

The Jagiellonian University (Uniwersytet Jagielloński) is a public university in Kraków, founded in 1364 by King Casimir III the Great. It is the oldest university in Poland and the 13th oldest university in continuous operation in the world. It is regarded as Poland's most prestigious academic institution.

The EIB believes that investing in innovation, digitalisation and human capital is pivotal for the economic development of the European Union. In 2022, the Bank’s support for this goal in Poland amounted to €560 million, while EIB Group support for this sector from 2018 to 2022 reached €4.65 billion.