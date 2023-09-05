CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM

Summary sheet
The project involves the design, construction and equipping of a new state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities of the Jagiellonian University Medical College (CMUJ) in the Prokocim District of Krakow. The project involves the significant extension of the medical campus and related teaching and research activities, the construction and equipping medical simulation facilities, laboratories, lecture halls and seminar rooms as well as and administrative infrastructure.
The aim is to intensify the development of the medical campus by combining the university's academic, research, laboratory and administrative departments into a single site. This will support and increase the university's activity in the area of medical education, training and research, by modernising its academic and research facilities, thus further enabling interdisciplinary research with the existing university's hospitals based in the medical campus. Being located in Krakow, a cohesion region, the project also contributes to EU cohesion objectives.
The project supports the Innovation, Digitalisation and Human capital policy objective. Strategic investments in human capital formation in the health care sector have significant economic and social externalities in the form of both wider health effects and knowledge. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of diseases' burden and the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. The project supports the increased quality of medical education and research at the oldest and the best university in the country.
EIB will support investments made by Jagiellonian University in order to facilitate teaching and research activities in the new Campus located in Prokocim district of Krakow. The Bank will provide financing tenor of 25 years (in line with the economic life of the assets financed), which should exceed debt maturities offered by local commercial banks. It is additionally expected that the EIB loan will have significant value-added for Jagiellonian University due to: (i) flexibility of drawdowns, (ii) grace and availability periods that fit the Borrower's expectations and needs; and (iii) competitive pricing, (iv) other conditions of financing, including unsecured financing.
Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities are likely to fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.