EIB and European Commission to triple advisory support for the Western Balkans under the JASPERS programme

The institutions agreed to deliver the largest ever budget for EIB advisory services under the JASPERS programme in the region, totalling €20 million.

With these increased advisory services, the EIB aims to support the enlargement process through the preparation of sustainable projects and strategies.

Since 2005, advisory support under the JASPERS programme has mobilised over €317 billion of investments for hundreds of new projects in 27 countries.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission announced a new agreement enabling the Bank to triple its advisory assistance for the Western Balkans and potentially Türkiye at the JASPERS Stakeholders’ Meeting in Brussels. The support will be delivered under the institutions’ joint JASPERS programme, entailing the largest ever budget for technical assistance of up to €20 million and enhanced teams of experts over the next six years.

“This new agreement commits record resources to support the EU enlargement process by helping the countries prepare vital strategies, plans and investments, while strengthening their project preparation and implementation capacities. This increased EIB advisory support will allow our partners in the Western Balkans to efficiently implement more projects under the EU Economic and Investment Plan, following EIB’s policy priorities.” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “Under our dedicated arm for activities outside the EU — EIB Global — with EIB advisory services and the European Commission, we are determined to ensure a sustainable future for people in the EU neighbourhood countries, helping them advance with reforms, economic growth and climate action.”

Since 2005, the EIB’s JASPERS advisory programme has worked in 27 countries and supported the preparation of hundreds of projects worth over €317 billion in the areas of sustainable transport, environmental protection, innovation, healthcare and the green transition both within and outside the European Union.

Acting Director at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) Mathieu Bousquet said: “We are very glad to have signed a new contribution agreement with the EIB for the continuation of JASPERS advisory support in the Western Balkans and Türkiye. Through JASPERS we continue to support the IPA Beneficiaries in their path towards the European Union through the preparation and implementation of infrastructure projects that are technically sound, environmentally sustainable, as well as economically and financially viable. It is worth noting that JASPERS is also advising EU Member States on investments and prepared previous accession processes. I am convinced the advisory services offered by JASPERS will continue to generate positive social impact and economic benefits to citizens. We expect to contribute to reducing travel times and improving availability and access to drinking water, clean energy, secure digital infrastructure, energy efficient education and healthcare infrastructure. This is a direct continuation of our support previously made in the region and the ongoing work carried out in the Eastern Partnership by EPIC. JASPERS assistance goes hand in hand with the sector priorities underlined in the EU Global Gateway the Economic and Investment Plans and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans.”

JASPERS has been active in the Western Balkans since 2011, and the latest agreement builds on the success of over 100 advisory assignments for the preparation of €9 billion worth projects in the transport, water, waste and energy efficiency sectors. An example of such support is the preparation of a capacity building plan for the Albanian railways, resulting in the allocation of a €136 million investment grant from the Western Balkans Investment Framework in order to rehabilitate 120 km of railway line from Vorë to the border with Montenegro.

The event also highlighted JASPERS’ increased assistance for Ukraine, Moldova and other EU Eastern Partnership countries. Through a dedicated Facility for Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC), these countries have been receiving JASPERS advisory support targeting improvements in transport connectivity both within the Eastern Partnership region and between partner countries and the European Union, with a strong focus on the extended Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes have been created to facilitate grain exports from Ukraine to countries in need, and in the long-run to improve the transport connectivity of Ukraine and Moldova with the European Union. In partnership with the European Commission, JASPERS developed a strategy for the EU integration of the Ukrainian and Moldovan rail systems. The programme’s experts also helped secure EU Connecting Europe Facility funding for the creation of border crossing points allowing for faster and higher-capacity transport of goods.

Background information

About the EIB and EIB Global

The EIB is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment to pursue EU policy goals, supporting projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of the Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

About the EIB in the Western Balkans

The EIB is one of the leading international financiers in the Western Balkans. Since 2009, the Bank has financed projects in the region totalling close to €11 billion. Visit the Bank’s publications page for detailed information on its activities in the Western Balkans.

About JASPERS (Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions)

JASPERS is an advisory programme run by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and funded by the EIB and the European Commission. Since 2005, JASPERS has worked in 27 countries and supported the preparation of projects worth over €317 billion. It offers advisory support to beneficiaries on preparing and building infrastructure projects, and capacity strengthening assistance to national, regional and local authorities, as well as other beneficiaries of EU funds in the EU Member States, Western Balkan candidate countries for EU accession and Eastern Partnership countries. The programme helps contracting authorities in beneficiary countries to prepare projects to build sustainable transport, reduce pollution, cut fossil fuel use, expand innovation, offer better healthcare, help prevent natural disasters, promote a circular economy and support the green transition.