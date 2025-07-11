EU and Papua New Guinea enhance port infrastructure and water service

EIB

The European Union and Papua New Guinea (PNG) deepened their partnership, advancing key projects in port and water infrastructure. Both are part of the Global Gateway — EU’s strategy to deliver sustainable, high-quality infrastructure worldwide. The projects will modernise Rabaul port and expand access to safe water, boosting trade, climate resilience, public health and jobs.

Progress on both projects was marked during a high-level visit to PNG from 8 to 10 July, held in a Team Europe format. The delegation included Myriam Ferran, Deputy Director-General for International Partnerships at the European Commission, and Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The EIB is expected to co-finance both initiatives, reinforcing the Bank’s growing presence in the country. With nearly €224.5 million already invested in infrastructure — including rural bridges and energy — and in the private sector, Papua New Guinea is the largest recipient of EIB financing in the Pacific.

“We are proud to support the Government of Papua New Guinea and work alongside our European partners to deliver sustainable infrastructure that makes a real difference to people’s lives. Whether it is building rural bridges, modernising ports, or improving access to clean water, these are the kinds of projects the European Investment Bank is committed to under the Global Gateway. We value our cooperation with Papua New Guinea and look forward to continuing to invest in a greener, more resilient future for the country,” said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela said: “From transforming the Rabaul port into Papua New Guinea’s first green port to improving access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene, the partnership between the European Union and Papua New Guinea is delivering real impact — boosting trade, jobs, health, and climate resilience. These flagship initiatives reflect the EU’s Global Gateway investment strategy in action, driving sustainable economic growth and improving lives for local communities. I look forward to my visit to the Pacific region in September to strengthen our mutual cooperation."

The modernisation of the Rabaul port

European and PNG partners discussed next steps in upgrading and greening the Rabaul port, which is a main commercial hub and the only international port in the region. It highlights the strong European commitment to modernising Papua New Guinea’s port infrastructure to meet growing trade demands and address environmental challenges. In partnership with the EIB and the French Development Agency (AFD), this EU-backed project aims to bolster the port’s resilience against climate change and natural disasters, improve security and safety measures, transition towards greener port operations (including environmental standards, water quality, waste management, and renewable energy integration), and generate new sources of income

Water, sanitation and hygiene

Papua New Guinea and the EU signed a Financing Agreement for a new €3 million project. It will provide capacity building and support to Water PNG Limited to improve access to safe, reliable water and reduce water loss for communities. This agreement is an addition to a wider cooperation package totalling €39.7 million between PNG, the EU and EIB. The project will deliver safe, affordable, and sustainable water services in four district towns, Namatanai, Kupiano, Misima, and Kurumul, while also helping reduce non-revenue water — water that is lost through leaks, theft, or unbilled use in selected areas of Port Moresby.