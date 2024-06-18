Papua New Guinea: Nine EIB Global-financed bridges completed, improving rural connectivity

EIB

EIB Global has invested about $50 million to construct bridges, enhancing connectivity and safety across the rural road networks of East Sepik and Madang provinces.

A €3 million technical assistance grant from the Cotonou Investment Facility supported implementation.

Part of the broader Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the Papua New Guinea Government.

The project has improved the livelihoods of approximately 400 000 residents by easing access to markets and social services.

Nine climate-resilient bridges — three in East Sepik Province and six in Madang Province — have all been completed within budget, meeting high standards. These bridges are part of EIB Global’s $50 million investment in Papua New Guinea’s infrastructure. They provide safer and more efficient access to markets and social services, thereby improving the lives of thousands of Papua New Guineans.

Improving the road and bridge infrastructure along the country’s few arterial roads is crucial in Papua New Guinea. These roads serve as vital lifelines for populations in remote areas and face challenging geographic conditions, including rugged terrain and extreme weather. The replacement of nine outdated and unsafe bridges along the Sepik and Ramu Highways represents a significant upgrade to the national infrastructure. This enhancement makes the infrastructure more sustainable and resilient to climate change, thereby improving safety, reliability and accessibility for all types of road users in two provinces.

The Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access project represents a successful collaboration between EIB Global, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Government of Papua New Guinea. Together, they facilitated the construction of 27 new bridges, with a combined investment of about $90 million from the ADB, $10 million from the PNG Government, and about $50 million from EIB Global. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of both international banks and the local government to substantially upgrade and improve the resilience and functionality of Papua New Guinea’s road and bridge network.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who is in charge of EIB operations in the Pacific, said: “The transformation from old, deteriorating bridges and hazardous river crossings to nine new high-quality and climate-resilient bridges marks a significant milestone in enhancing rural connectivity and safety. I am proud of this tangible result and cooperation between the EIB Global, the Asian Development Bank, and the Government of Papua New Guinea.”

The Secretary of the Papua New Guinea Department of Works and Highways, CMG, FIEPNG David Ruma Wereh said: “The Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access Project (BRIRAP) has brought about transformational social and economic livelihood of rural communities by providing reliable and safer access and connectivity to markets. It is impacting the livelihood of thousands of Papua New Guineans. BRIRAP has substantially enhanced our knowledge and skills base in bridge engineering and has increased our bridge asset numbers. We progressively continue to embark on high quality, climate resilient bridge structures and road connectivity right across PNG into the future with an outlook for further cooperation.”

The Secretary of the Papua New Guinea Department of Treasury Andrew Oaeke said: “The Government is sincerely grateful for the continued support of the Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank for the quality bridges which are now in use and have improved the lives of the citizens of the country in the targeted provinces. The government looks forward to future support in the similar projects.”

The Ambassador of the European Union to Papua New Guinea Jacques Fradin said: “I am pleased that the European Union, through its bank, is contributing to the implementation of the Government’s ambitious ‘Connect PNG’ programme that will help to connect and unlock different parts of the country and facilitate social and economic development. Improving transport and connectivity is at the centre of the European Union’s Global Gateway Strategy. I am particularly happy that the completed bridges will benefit the livelihood of rural communities. In East Sepik the improved rural access will complement the work of the EU-STREIT programme in enabling access to markets for cacao and vanilla farmers.”

ADB Country Director for Papua New Guinea Said Zaidansyah said: “I am pleased that the Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access sector project supported by ADB, EIB Global and the Government of Papua New Guinea is able to boost rural access to urban centres. I also wish to add that the project has a strong focus on road safety, and that the relocation of existing bridges under the project involved consultation with affected people including women regarding connectivity to markets, health facilities and schools.”

Background information

The Bridge Replacement for Improved Rural Access (BRIRAP) project aimed to upgrade critical infrastructure in Papua New Guinea by replacing 27 outdated and deteriorating single-lane bailey bridges along the National Highways with modern, double-lane permanent bridges, spanning 20-160m with a total length of 1.33 km. This project is a collaborative effort, jointly funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with about $90 million, EIB Global with about $50 million, and the Government of Papua New Guinea with $10 million. The Department of Works and Highways (DoWH), the PNG Government’s infrastructure implementation agency, oversaw the project’s execution. The BRIRAP project was organised into four packages, with the first two packages covering the construction of 18 bridges under ADB’s financing, and the latter two focusing on the nine bridges, supported by EIB Global funding. By the end of 2023, all 27 bridges were successfully constructed and have since been operational, significantly enhancing the transportation network and access within the country.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to operations outside the European Union, and a key partner of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. We aim to support at least €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one-third of the overall target of Global Gateway. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local communities, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.