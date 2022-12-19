France: EIB to work alongside City of Strasbourg and Strasbourg Eurométropole to renovate and build schools and improve energy performance of public buildings

A €95 million loan to the city to improve schooling provision with the renovation of more than 20 schools and the creation of two new school groups.

Investments with a strong focus on energy performance and climate change adaptation.

Support for the energy renovation of 1 700 public buildings in Strasbourg Eurométropole through the ELENA programme, which focuses on local energy efficiency projects.

The City of Strasbourg and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a first finance contract to improve school facilities in the city. This unprecedented €95 million, 25-year loan will enable the City of Strasbourg and Strasbourg Eurométropole to improve schooling provision by rebuilding and renovating more than 20 nursery and primary schools, four gymnasiums, and the Maison sport-santé health centre. This loan will also cover 50% of the cost of greening projects for school playgrounds and public spaces.

This financial support is part of the green transition under way in the City of Strasbourg. It will help to provide schoolchildren with a healthy, sustainable living environment compliant with the most stringent environmental standards, both by means of energy upgrades to limit the environmental impact of school buildings, and facilities designed to mitigate the effects of climate change, such as green playgrounds and cool spots. The programme also includes the creation of two new school groups (Mentelin and Meinau) to respond to high population growth.

The expansion and construction of new school canteens is also planned, along with investments in digitalisation with the provision of new IT equipment for schools (interactive whiteboards and laptops).

The European Investment Bank loan will also be used to implement the city’s 2030 Climate Plan. The new buildings will have a high energy performance rating, which will help to achieve energy moderation targets and save on running costs.

“'I am delighted with this first loan from the European Investment Bank, which represents a huge economic boost for our community. This €95 million loan will help us to push forward with the ambitious transformation of the city that we have committed to. By focusing on schools, we are investing in the next generation, taking care of our future today,” stressed Jeanne Barseghian, mayor of Strasbourg.

The European Investment Bank is also helping Strasbourg Eurométropole (the sole employer of city and Eurométropole staff) to carry out energy renovations in its 1 700 buildings through the ELENA programme, which focuses on local energy efficiency projects. This EU scheme will provide for some €100 million worth of investment to improve the energy performance of buildings between 2023 and 2028.

A dedicated office is also being set up within the Department of Architecture and Heritage. The new Energy and Heritage office will employ 20 staff members. The European Investment Bank will finance 90% of the cost of the 14 new positions created for this office over a three-year period.

“The renovation of the buildings managed by the City of Strasbourg and Strasbourg Eurométropole is our priority in the Climate Plan. The assistance provided by the European Investment Bank will enable us to speed up our green transition, while reducing our energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions,” added Pia Imbs, president of Strasbourg Eurométropole.

“We are very pleased with the partnerships being established with the City of Strasbourg and Strasbourg Eurométropole, which reflect our shared concern for the climate,” explained EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. Since education is essential for economic development, innovation and inclusion, we are proud to be able to help the City of Strasbourg to build and renovate its educational facilities, with a strong focus on energy performance and climate change adaptation. We will also be helping Strasbourg Eurométropole to beef up its technical expertise relating to the energy performance of its buildings through the EU ELENA programme.”

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

As the EU climate bank, the EIB aims to encourage the emergence and deployment of new technologies to meet ongoing challenges such as the energy transition to a new low-carbon growth model. In 2021, the EIB devoted more than two-thirds of its investment volumes to climate-related projects, and more than one-third (€3.6 billion) to innovation.

About Strasbourg Eurométropole and the City of Strasbourg

Comprising 33 municipalities and home to more than 505 900 inhabitants, Strasbourg Eurométropole is one of the métropoles created under the MAPTAM law. The region’s Eurométropole status reflects its unique position and role on the world stage. Strasbourg Eurométropole has specific responsibilities relating to urban planning, in particular operational urban planning, local urban planning and land reserves, telecommunications networks and digital development, as well as roads and car parks.

The City of Strasbourg is a European capital and has 287 228 inhabitants. It is active in a large number of areas, including schools, culture, social action, youth, and green spaces and forests.