German company CompuGroup Medical (CGM) develops software solutions for doctors, dentists, pharmacies and hospitals.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the digital health specialist CompuGroup Medical with a loan of up to €200 million for research, development and innovation. The project will develop software solutions for healthcare providers and digital health platforms for the management of hospitals and medical practices in Germany and other EU countries.

The Koblenz-based company is one of the European Union’s leading suppliers in the healthcare IT sector developing software solutions for doctors, dentists, pharmacies and hospitals. The new project aims to develop digital health platforms and other software solutions that integrate medical data from practices and hospitals for improved healthcare information exchange, IT-enabled research and AI-enabled diagnosis support.

The project will be implemented in CGM’s research centres, primarily in Germany. It is in line with the EU priority to support the digital transformation of health systems, and could help bridge the gap between the European Union and the United States in digital innovation within the health sector. Some 300 new skilled jobs could be created during the four-year project period. During implementation, an estimated 5 400 person-years of work will be created in the European Union.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “The EIB is proud to support this innovative digital health company in research, development and innovation. The digitalisation of the health sector is crucial to the European Union’s competitiveness and for supporting good quality jobs. By financing this project, the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between the European Union and the United States, and the digital divide within the European Union.”

CompuGroup Medicals’s spokesman and CFO Michael Rauch added: “We strongly believe in the digitisation of the health sector and we are very happy that the European Investment Bank chose to partner with us. With the EIB loan investment we are getting one step closer to reaching our vision, namely that nobody should suffer or even die because medical information is missing.”

The EIB’s activities focus on the following priority areas: climate and environment, development, innovation and skills, small and medium-sized businesses, infrastructure and cohesion. The EIB works closely with other EU institutions to foster European integration, promote the development of the European Union and support EU policies in over 140 countries around the world.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of €1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organisational activities in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute to safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical’s services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 8 500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.