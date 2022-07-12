The COVID-19 crisis highlighted pre-existing gaps and the risks of widening divergences between EU regions.

Investment dynamics were improving across EU regions when the war in Ukraine broke out. In the past, large-scale shocks have often exacerbated gaps in regional development. A new report, Regional Cohesion in Europe 2021-2022, published today by the EIB, examines how European regions weathered the sharp downturn caused by the pandemic and how prepared they are to face future challenges.

“The war in Ukraine risks upending Europe’s economic growth”, said Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova. “During the COVID-19 crisis, strong policy action has helped to contain the economic fallout. Yet, differences across EU regions remain. Through its tailor-made financing instruments and advisory services, the EIB stands ready to help European regions avoid economic shocks turning into lasting setbacks and to correct imbalances further exacerbated by the war. Following our Cohesion Orientation for the next seven years we are supporting the EU regions to face the socio-economic and environmental challenges of our time.”

The COVID-19 crisis tested the resilience of firms across Europe, but even more so in underdeveloped regions. In general firms proved more resilient than expected and adapted to the new circumstances. However, pre-existing vulnerabilities remained as a drag to resilience, and indeed firms in richer regions were more capable to adapt”, said EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella. “In current crisis, targeted public support across regions will be crucial to mitigate the immediate adverse impact of the war.”

EU cohesion policy aims to correct imbalances between countries and regions, help lagging regions[1] to catch up and increase resilience across the European Union. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the risks of widening gaps between EU regions.

The pandemic strongly affected investment activity across all regions; while investment rates fell across the board, they were lowest in cohesion regions. In non-cohesion regions, almost eight out of ten firms (79%) invested. The share stood at some 77% in transition regions and 75% in less developed regions.

Firms have reacted to the pandemic and adapted to new circumstances, with those in richer regions moving faster. Across Europe, the pandemic has spurred digitalisation. More firms in non-cohesion regions have taken action, particularly to advance digitalisation (47% compared to 41% in transition regions and 38% in less developed regions). Similarly, firms in more prosperous regions were the quickest to develop new products.

The COVID-19 shock took a toll on climate-related investment. Compared to 2020, fewer firms across all regions invested in climate-related measures. The drop was stronger in cohesion regions, which already had lower levels. However, many firms see the need to respond to the climate challenge to protect against physical risks and reduce emissions.

Policy support was central to mitigating the immediate economic consequences of the COVID-19 shock across EU regions, and a large share of firms benefited. However, support was not equal across the regions. Firms in transition regions were least likely to benefit from subsidies (28%) compared to those in less developed (40%) and non-cohesion regions (37%).

