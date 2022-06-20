Publication of new reports outlining stronger commitment to global action

New support for health and sanitation to be announced at #EDD22

EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, will join partners and project beneficiaries at the European Development Days organised by the European Commission on June 21 and 22, to discuss how partnerships can build more resilient connections with the world.

Experts and senior representatives from the EIB will participate in, and host a series of debates to explore solutions to enhance sustainable investment in quality infrastructure that will support a green and digital transition globally.

Ahead of the event, EIB President Werner Hoyer, said: “EIB Global turns European Union goals on sustainability, development, climate action and digitalisation into real projects and solutions. No single institution can meet these tremendous needs for investment, nor bridge all the knowledge gaps that make projects successful. Partnerships are the key. Developing countries require more than €2 trillion in extra investment each year to make their societies sustainable. We must all adapt our way of working and cooperate more in the face of these great tasks.”

The EIB will release its new reports “EIB Global: the Story” and “EIB Global: the Impact”. The reports detail and illustrate the results of EIB’s development activities outside the European Union and discuss the many challenges facing the economy and societies worldwide, including climate change, the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic. They also explore ways to fill investment gaps in areas such as gender equality, innovation, vaccines and green energy.

At the European Development Days, the EIB will also announce new financing to strengthen healthcare system and improve water and sanitation networks in partner countries.

An EIB delegation led by President Werner Hoyer will include Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, EIB Global’s Deputy Managing Director, Markus Berndt, and EIB Global's Director of Lending in Africa, Caribbean, Pacific, Asia and Latin America, Maria-Shaw Barragan. For any interview request, please see contacts below.

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the European Union's bank owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy objectives and achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Europe and beyond. Over the last ten years, the EIB has invested more than €70 billion beyond the European Union.

Launched in January 2022, EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.