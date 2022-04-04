Romanian education minister Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu today visited the Luxembourg headquarters of the European Investment Bank Group to discuss recent and future cooperation to support education investment across Romania, student loans and possible financing to enable Ukrainian students to continue their studies in Romania.

“The European Investment Bank is a key partner for education investment across Romania and is backing transformation of teaching, research and student facilities at Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca and University of Medicine and Pharmacy Carol Davila from Bucharest. Today’s meeting with EIB financial and technical teams will offer the opportunity to explore further EIB engagement to support high-impact education investment in Romania.” said Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu, Romanian Education minister.

“Investing in education is investing in the future. It is a pleasure to welcome Minister Cimpeanu to the EIB Group to discuss recent streamlined financing for large scale education investment in Romania and explore new opportunities for future education investment and student loan financing in the years ahead.” said Christian Kettel Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President.

During the working visit Minister Cimpeanu met Christian Kettel Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President and EIB financing experts, and the EIF student loan financing and guarantee team.

Vice President Thomsen outlined the EIB’s rapid response to support countries most impacted by the war in Ukraine and confirmed that the EIB stood ready to support education and vocational training investment in Romania to enable Ukrainian students to continue their education.

The European Investment Bank has provided nearly EUR 450 million for investment in schools and higher education across Romania since 2003.

Streamlined EIB financing for higher education investment under the EUR 100 million Romanian Higher Education Programme Loan is backing new campus development investment at Cluj Technical University, Cluj-Napoca Babes-Bolyai University and Bucharest Medicine University.

The counterparties discussed the potential continuation of this programme that could benefit thousands of students, improve innovation, and research and create hundreds of new jobs.

EIF experts presented a student loan guarantee programme to help students in higher education to start and complete their studies. This initiative has the potential to enhance access to education for those students who otherwise may not afford to do so.