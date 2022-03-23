UNIDO and the EIB to enhance cooperation on promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development

© UNIDO

UNIDO and EIB sign a Joint Declaration to strengthen cooperation

Focus on circular economy, clean energy, climate change action and access to finance

Initial focus on Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries

Meeting at the EIB’s headquarters in Luxembourg, Gerd Müller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), have signed a Joint Declaration to enhance cooperation, related to investment operations in the field of private sector development, with a particular focus on inclusive and sustainable industrialization, innovation and resilient infrastructure.

Joint areas of cooperation include circular economy, notably through the SWITCH to Circular Economy Value Chains programme; clean energy and climate change action; small and medium enterprise development; access to finance and investment support; pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing; sustainable transport and e-mobility; and digitalization and the fourth industrial revolution.

UNIDO’s Director General Gerd Müller told the EIB President, Werner Hoyer, “We have a long-standing and excellent personal and professional relationship. I am very glad to strengthen the partnership between our two organizations to provide innovative and concrete solutions for a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a green energy transition. Together, we can build bridges between developing countries, emerging markets and European partner countries and foster global solidarity. This is urgently needed!”

EIB President Werner Hoyer said: ‘Multilateral cooperation is vital to leverage private investment and make economies across the world resilient and sustainable. I am delighted to renew our collaboration with UNIDO, who is a key partner to promote an inclusive green transition globally. Via EIB Global, our new branch for international development and partnerships, we will join forces to reduce poverty and enhance investment in sustainable infrastructure’. ‘I look forward to continuing our long and fruitful cooperation in your new role as Director General of UNIDO,’ he told Gerd Müller.

The two institutions intend to explore cooperation opportunities especially in Africa, in the countries of UNIDO’s Programme for Country Partnership (PCP), as well as in the context of the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, where the EIB is particularly active. Other possible geographical areas could include Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean, Central Asia, Asia and Latin America, where both institutions already operate.

UNIDO and the EIB also agreed to develop and implement crisis- and fast-response operations when needed, such as COVID-19 support initiatives or activities to ensure resilient industrial production and sustainable economic growth.

Background information

About the EIB

Over the last 10 years, the EIB invested more than €70 billion beyond the European Union.

Launched in January 2022, EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

About UNIDO

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is the specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability. The mission of UNIDO is to promote and accelerate inclusive and sustainable industrial development in its 170 Member States.