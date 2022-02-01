© Getty Images

The second part of the 2021-2022 EIB Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on citizens’ individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.

78% of Belgians feel they are doing all they can to fight climate change in their daily lives, but the majority believe that their compatriots are not doing the same

63% of Belgian car buyers say they will pick either a hybrid or electric car the next time they purchase a vehicle, while 37% would still opt for a petrol or diesel car

63% of young Belgians say they consider climate change when choosing a holiday destination, but 56% of them say they will fly next summer

56% of young Belgians consider climate change when looking for a job

57% of young Belgians already buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones

These are some of the results from the second release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

Climate protection versus flying for holidays

60% of Belgians say they consider climate change when choosing their holiday destination. This concern is stronger amongst people aged 15-29 (63%). However, a majority of people aged 15-29 (56%, compared to 44% for people aged 30-64 and 27% for people aged 65 and above) say they will fly for their summer holidays in 2022. More than one-quarter of them (27%, compared to 22% for people aged 30-64 and 14% for people aged 65 and above) say they will even fly to a faraway destination.

Shopping for clothes, choosing a job, deciding on a bank: how climate considerations affect people’s decisions

43% of Belgians say they buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones. Women are more likely to do so than men (52% for women vs. 34% for men). This figure is highest for people aged 15-29 (57% say they already buy second-hand clothes) and decreases with age (43% for people aged 30-64 and 30% for people above 65).