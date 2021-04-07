Kris Peeters, EIB vice-president representing the Benelux countries, said: “The EIB Investment Survey gives a clear picture of the challenges facing firms in the Netherlands today. The pandemic is clearly having an impact on the investment climate, and action is needed both at local and EU level to overcome this uncertainty. A positive aspect is that firms in the Netherlands have already heavily invested in the fight against climate change, but the effects of global warming should not be underestimated, especially in the Netherlands. The EIB will continue to help wherever it can by financing projects that have a positive impact on the climate.”

One area where the Netherlands is clearly ahead of the rest of Europe and the United States is digitalisation. The report indicates, among other things, that firms in the Netherlands are well advanced in integrating innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and the internet of things, into their operations, as compared to their counterparts in the other countries.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank is the EU credit institution for long-term loans. The Bank’s shares are owned by the Member States – the Netherlands holds slightly more than 5% – allowing the Bank to borrow money on the capital market at very favourable rates. The EIB provides long-term financing for solid investments that contribute to the EU policy for sustainable growth, employment and climate. Last year, the EIB made available nearly €2.5 billion for Dutch projects in healthcare, SMEs and energy efficiency. The EIB Investment Survey was conducted among 480 firms in the Netherlands and 12 500 firms across the European Union, as well as a number of firms in the United Kingdom, the United States and China.