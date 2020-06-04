In line with the European Consensus on Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the agreement will facilitate global cooperation in response to exceptional circumstances such as the current COVID-19 crisis.

UNOPS and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will work together to target challenges to sustainable development, including climate change.

The partnership will work to strengthen healthcare systems and promote regional integration to generate economic growth.

The EIB and UNOPS have signed a framework agreement on Thursday, 4 June 2020.

This represents the first operational agreement of this kind signed between the EIB and a UN agency.

The agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed by EIB and UNOPS in 2016 which focused on impact investments in sustainable infrastructure.

Through UNOPS expertise and life-saving role in timely and efficient procurement, and the quality infrastructure mandate it carries across sectors, the EIB and Team Europe can count on UNOPS full support to strengthen health systems and address the acute economic and social consequences of COVID-19 and beyond.

Through this framework agreement, the EIB can entrust UNOPS through its General Assembly mandate on the procurement of goods, works and services to provide support to governments to better respond to and be prepared for emergencies and crisis situations.

This is the first operational agreement of this kind between the EIB and a UN agency and was signed by President of the EIB, Werner Hoyer, and Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNOPS, Grete Faremo, during an online ceremony under the strict COVID-19 social distancing rules currently in place across Europe.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNOPS, Grete Faremo said:

“This is an important milestone in the partnership between UNOPS and the European Investment Bank. UNOPS and EIB share the same key values: efficiency, transparency, accountability, and a strong dedication to empowering local governments and communities. This agreement allows us to support governments globally to better respond to emergencies, and I look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, President of the EIB, Werner Hoyer said:

“The value of multilateral partnership cannot be overstated. That’s why at the European Investment Bank Group we are pleased to continue deepening our collaboration with the United Nations family in our 160 countries of operation. The agreement that we are signing today with UNOPS will mean that by pooling our respective experience and expertise we can achieve more impact in responding to crises, not only in the context of COVID-19 and as part of the “Team Europe” effort, but also facing future natural disasters and conflicts, where an urgent and coordinated response is crucial to save lives and livelihoods.”

About UNOPS

UNOPS mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. We help the United Nations, governments and other partners to manage projects, and deliver sustainable infrastructure and procurement in an efficient way.