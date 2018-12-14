The project facilitates the switch-over from analogue to digital TV distribution in the country through 228 broadcasting sites

A digital terrestrial television broadcasting network will be rolled out throughout the country to provide 94% population coverage and 81% territorial coverage

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR 9.78m to Romanian public company Societatea Nationala de Radiocomunicatii SA (Radiocom) to partially finance the digitalisation of the country’s terrestrial broadcasting infrastructure. This transaction is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the financial pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, or "Juncker Plan".

This project supports the roll-out of a digital TV broadcasting network based on the DVB-T2 standard, to enable the switch-over from analogue to digital terrestrial television distribution. The network that will be rolled-out at 228 broadcasting sites is planned to carry the signal of the national free-to-air TV operator covering some 94% of the population and 81% of the country. The investments will also contribute to a more efficient use of the highly valuable radio spectrum.

EIB Vice-President Andrew McDowell commented: “The EIB loan will finance the digitalisation of public terrestrial broadcasting in line with national and European policies, supporting the transition of TV to digital broadcasting. This will facilitate the development of the information society to benefit the people of Romania.”

European Commissioner for Regional policy Corina Crețu said: "With this new agreement, the Juncker Plan is making a very visible difference to the everyday lives of Romanians by bringing better quality TV into their homes. I am very proud of this new EFSI project and I can only encourage Romania to make more use of the great opportunities offered by the Juncker Plan for growth and jobs in the country but also to improve people’s quality of life."

CEO of Radiocom Eugen Brad stated: “The EIB financing will enable the implementation of digital terrestrial television in Romania, a unique opportunity to expand the audiovisual industry, viewed from the perspective of the image quality of television programmes provided through electronic communications networks, and their interactivity in relation to the require ements of the beneficiaries (citizens) of these services. Radiocom’s transition project is one of the strategic objectives of our company that will ensure respect for the right to information of the Romanian population and will also strengthen our company's position in the digital terrestrial television market.”