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DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 9,775,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 9,775,000
Telecom : € 9,775,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2018 : € 9,775,000
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports expansion of digital terrestrial TV broadcasting network across Romania

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2018
20160522
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
SOCIETATEA NATIONALA DE RADIOCOMUNICATII SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 20 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the transition from analog to digital terrestrial television in Romania

The project aims to ensure that 96% of the population and 80% of the territory is covered by the national free-to-air television operator, in digital format.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in TV broadcasting networks do not fall under either Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. TV broadcasting systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of the towers and electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation. This impact can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Other links
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports expansion of digital terrestrial TV broadcasting network across Romania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72475474
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160522
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164547723
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160522
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Other links
Summary sheet
DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Data sheet
DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports expansion of digital terrestrial TV broadcasting network across Romania

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports expansion of digital terrestrial TV broadcasting network across Romania
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL TELEVISION TRANSITION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications