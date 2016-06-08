Financial close has been reached for the widening of the A6 motorway near Almere on June 8th 2016. The project, commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment (Rijkswaterstaat), has a total worth of EUR 300 million. The European Investment Bank provided nearly EUR 80 million, fully guaranteed under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

Parkway6, a consortium of John Laing Group, Dura Vermeer, BESIX and Rebel has signed up for the project, which includes design, construction, financing and 20 years of management and maintenance of the A6 Almere highway. The project will enhance an important link in the traffic system in the Schiphol – Amsterdam – Almere (SAA) corridor, part of the core TEN-T network. The road section links up with the A1/A6 which was previously financed with EIB support.

The growth of the town of Almere, together with forecast traffic increases on this road section, has created the need to expand the road's capacity. The widening will allow for a smoother flow of traffic, thus reducing traffic jams and emissions. Once completed, solar panels installed in the middle of the A6 / A27 junction are expected to produce an average of almost 1MW of electricity which will provide enough energy to operate all the electrical systems involved in the road’s operation including lighting, traffic control and signalling.

“Transport has always been one of the main priorities for the EIB”, says EIB Vice-President Pim van Ballekom. “This project shows the Bank’s broad commitment for this sector in the Netherlands. I am particularly pleased that this public-private partnership is guaranteed under the EFSI. Getting concrete projects off the ground is our main contribution within the Juncker-Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe and this well-structured PPP sets an example for other transport projects in Europe."

Violeta Bulc, EU Commissioner for Transport, added: "Infrastructure investment is essential to complete the Trans-European Transport network, which will in turn offer seamless travel to citizens and businesses. Today the Investment Plan for Europe is further delivering on this objective. Widening the A6 motorway in the Netherlands will improve congestion in the region, as well as boost employment."