The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a EUR 100 million loan to Grifols for research and development in the field of new health treatments.

With this loan, the EIB is providing long-term finance in support of the company’s R&D investment, mainly focused on finding new applications for plasmatic proteins, including the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, vascular diseases, cardiovascular surgery and arterial thrombosis. The R&D activities financed will be carried out at existing centres in Europe up to the end of 2016.

The investments financed by this loan will bolster Grifols’s position in the sector and strengthen its competitiveness, fostering the company’s growth and creating skilled jobs. At the same time, the research activities will help to improve patients’ health and quality of life.

This agreement reflects the EIB’s commitment to supporting R&D and is in line with the EU’s priority objectives under the Horizon 2020 programme, which is designed to boost innovation and research, improve competitiveness and foster job creation. The EIB financing is backed by the EU budget guarantee under the EFSI initiative.