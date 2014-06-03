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GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million loan to Grifols under European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI)

Summary sheet

Release date
16 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2015
20140603
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
GRIFOLS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the promoter’s research activities in the fields of plasma-derived therapies, diagnostics and medical solutions for hospitals.

The project covers all stages of development i.e. pre-clinical development as well as clinical development. The project will be managed from the company’s headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in research and development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter’s procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private-sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million loan to Grifols under European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Publication Date
25 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54961475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140603
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80213106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140603
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Other links
Summary sheet
GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Data sheet
GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million loan to Grifols under European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million loan to Grifols under European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI)
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRIFOLS BIOSCIENCE R&D SPAIN

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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