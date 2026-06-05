Languages on the EIB website

The EIB aims to make key information available in multiple languages so that it can be understood by its diverse audiences.

Navigation and most of the content on the website are available in three primary languages directly from the following web addresses:

English (www.eib.org/en)

French (www.eib.org/fr)

German (www.eib.org/de)

If you want to change your language settings on the EIB website in one of the above languages, select your preferred language from the top-right drop-down list. Additional languages are available for some pages through a language selection option.

Specialised information is available in the three primary languages of the website and the language most used by the audience the information is intended for.

We listen to citizens when they have questions or concerns about an EIB Group project, policy or activities. As such, citizens can address questions to the EIB in all official EU languages and our complaints form and the form to report prohibited conduct at the EIB Group, are available in all official EU languages.