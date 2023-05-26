Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
São Paulo
13
-
16
may 2025

World Circular Economy Forum 2025

The world’s leading event for circular economy pioneers

Location: Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo , br

The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), is one of the world’s leading events on the circular economy. WCEF provides a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise, building networks and partnerships, and advancing the transition to a circular economy for business, government, academia and civil society leaders.

The 2025 edition of the forum shed light to the bottlenecks to sustainable growth and the root causes that urgently require circular solutions. Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the EIB Group's participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.

  Read our media advisory

WCEF

Key events

13 May

  • Unlocking a sustainable economy with circular innovations, 14:30-16:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB responsible for climate action and the environment.
    This session explored how innovation and financial positive signals can enable this transformation.
  • Accelerating the just energy transition with a responsible critical minerals lifecycle, 16:30-17:30 GMT+2 – Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB responsible for climate action and the environment, will deliver the opening remarks.
    This session looked at how circular economy approaches can generate meaningful sustainable development dividends for and respect for the rights of indigenous peoples, local communities and societies, particularly those most affected by mining activities.
  • Tropical solutions for accelerating circularity, 19:30-20:30 GMT+2 – with the participation of Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB responsible for climate action and the environment.
    This session explored how tangible and practical solutions implemented across different sectors, including innovative partnerships, help to accelerate the shift from a linear to a circular economy. 

14 May

  • Connecting global and regional efforts for circular trade systems, 14:30-16:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of Emmanuel Chaponniere, EIB's Head of Division for Circular Economy and Sustainable Development.
    This session explored the intersection of global value chains, trade and regional challenges within the circular transition.

15 May

16 May

  • Product-as-a-Service business innovation accelerates the circular economy, 12-30-14:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of Elina Roine, EIB's Deputy Director-General for Lending and Advisory.
    The webinar looked at how these models contribute to reducing environmental impact by aligning business performance with resource efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Our support for circular economy

The EIB in the circular economy

Embracing the potential of a circular economy and the circular transition of the economy.

The Circular City Centre

Enabling the circular transition in EU Cities.

26 May 2023

The EIB circular economy guide

The EIB Circular Economy Guide highlights the need and rationale for a circular economy transition, with the aim of inspiring circular change. The guide presents how the EIB supports the circular economy through financing, advisory and awareness raising. It is regularly updated in response to our evolving understanding of circular economy needs and opportunities, reflecting changes in the policy framework.

Circular economy Climate and environment

Other events you may like...

15
-
18
Apr
2024

World Circular Economy Forum 2024

The EIB Group is participating in the World Circular Economy Forum to promote circular solutions for nature and economy.

Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Circular economy Climate and environment
Helsinki
30
-
2
May
2023

World Circular Economy Forum 2023

EIB participated in World Circular Economy Forum to promote circular solutions for nature and economy.

Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Circular economy Climate and environment
Online
15
-
16
Apr
2021

World Circular Economy Forum + Climate

On 15 and 16 April 2021, the Netherlands and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra will gather representatives of governments, international organisations, knowledge institutes, the private sector and citizens from around the globe to digitally meet up and discuss the crucial role of a circular economy in achieving climate neutrality.