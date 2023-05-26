World Circular Economy Forum 2025

The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), is one of the world’s leading events on the circular economy. WCEF provides a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise, building networks and partnerships, and advancing the transition to a circular economy for business, government, academia and civil society leaders.

The 2025 edition of the forum shed light to the bottlenecks to sustainable growth and the root causes that urgently require circular solutions. Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the EIB Group's participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.

