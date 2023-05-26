World Circular Economy Forum 2025

The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), is one of the world’s leading events on the circular economy. WCEF provides a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise, building networks and partnerships, and advancing the transition to a circular economy for business, government, academia and civil society leaders.
The 2025 edition of the forum shed light to the bottlenecks to sustainable growth and the root causes that urgently require circular solutions. Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the EIB Group's participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
Key events
13 May
- Unlocking a sustainable economy with circular innovations, 14:30-16:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB responsible for climate action and the environment.
This session explored how innovation and financial positive signals can enable this transformation.
- Accelerating the just energy transition with a responsible critical minerals lifecycle, 16:30-17:30 GMT+2 – Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB responsible for climate action and the environment, will deliver the opening remarks.
This session looked at how circular economy approaches can generate meaningful sustainable development dividends for and respect for the rights of indigenous peoples, local communities and societies, particularly those most affected by mining activities.
- Tropical solutions for accelerating circularity, 19:30-20:30 GMT+2 – with the participation of Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB responsible for climate action and the environment.
This session explored how tangible and practical solutions implemented across different sectors, including innovative partnerships, help to accelerate the shift from a linear to a circular economy.
14 May
- Connecting global and regional efforts for circular trade systems, 14:30-16:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of Emmanuel Chaponniere, EIB's Head of Division for Circular Economy and Sustainable Development.
This session explored the intersection of global value chains, trade and regional challenges within the circular transition.
15 May
- EU-LAC Global Gateway – Building circular economy value chains, 14:00-15:30 GMT+2 – with the participation of Emmanuel Chaponniere, EIB's Head of Division for Circular Economy and Sustainable Development.
This session illustrated how the EU Global Gateway investment offer in the circular economy takes shape through a strong partnership with Latin America.
- Biodiversity as a catalyst for the circular economy: The role of biodiversity credits, 15:00-16:30 GMT+2 – with the participation of EIB Group's expert Jane Feehan.
This session will explored the role of biodiversity credits, aligning with COP16 commitments and global sustainability goals.
- Circular Economy Policies: Connecting Regions, Sharing Solutions, 15:15-16:15 GMT+2 – with the participation of Emmanuel Chaponniere, EIB's Head of Division for Circular Economy and Sustainable Development.
The session "Unlocking Finance for the Circular Economy: Scaling Public-Private Investments for Higher Impact'" focused on actionable solutions for public and private actors to mobilise and scale up financing for the circular transition.
- International financing and funding for global circular economy business opportunities, 17:00-20:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of EIB's representative to Brazil Marco Diogo.
This session looked at which financing instruments can help to tap into circular economy business opportunities across global markets.
- Eliminating Hazardous Chemicals from Global Supply Chains, 18:30-20:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of EIB Group's expert Jane Feehan.
The session showcased actionable, scalable solutions for transitioning supply chains to safer and more sustainable practices.
- How Harmonized Circular Economy Finance Guidelines can Drive Investment and Scale Opportunities, 21:30-23:30 GMT+2 – with the participation of Emmanuel Chaponniere, EIB's Head of Division for Circular Economy and Sustainable Development.
The session focused on the necessity of harrmonising circular economy finance guidelines worldwide to unlock a shared understanding between companies and investors.
16 May
- Product-as-a-Service business innovation accelerates the circular economy, 12-30-14:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of Elina Roine, EIB's Deputy Director-General for Lending and Advisory.
The webinar looked at how these models contribute to reducing environmental impact by aligning business performance with resource efficiency and long-term sustainability.
Our support for circular economy
The EIB in the circular economy
Embracing the potential of a circular economy and the circular transition of the economy.
The Circular City Centre
Enabling the circular transition in EU Cities.
The EIB circular economy guide
The EIB Circular Economy Guide highlights the need and rationale for a circular economy transition, with the aim of inspiring circular change. The guide presents how the EIB supports the circular economy through financing, advisory and awareness raising. It is regularly updated in response to our evolving understanding of circular economy needs and opportunities, reflecting changes in the policy framework.