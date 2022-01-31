Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
28
jan 2025

UNEP FI Human Rights Resource Toolkit webinar

We co-organised the webinar for the launch of the Human Rights Resource Kit for Financial Institutions, a step-by-step tool to help financial institutions align their practices with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). The toolkit is the result of a coordinated effort between the European Investment Bank and the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

Explore the toolkit  

