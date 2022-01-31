UNEP FI Human Rights Resource Toolkit webinar

We co-organised the webinar for the launch of the Human Rights Resource Kit for Financial Institutions, a step-by-step tool to help financial institutions align their practices with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). The toolkit is the result of a coordinated effort between the European Investment Bank and the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative.
Other events you may like...
EIB Lunch Dialogues
The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
EIB Institute Foresight Series
The EIB Institute’s Foresight series brings together experts and helps the EIB Group anticipate future challenges and opportunities, ensuring its actions remain forward-looking and resilient.
EIB Group housing roadshow
The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.