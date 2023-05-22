The UN Ocean Conference, co-hosted by the Governments of Kenya and Portugal, comes at a critical time as the ocean, our biggest ally against climate change, is in serious trouble. The ambition of this Conference is to trigger a new chapter of global ocean action by propelling much needed science-based innovative solutions.

Solutions for a sustainably managed ocean involve green technology and innovative uses of marine resources. They also include addressing the threats to health, ecology, economy and governance of the ocean - acidification, marine litter and pollution, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and the loss of habitats and biodiversity.

The EIB delegation, led by Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, joined Heads of Government and State, leaders from the private sector, the scientific community and other partners to chart a new pathway that would ensure the protection and conservation of the ocean and its resources. Find a recap of our participation at the conference.

