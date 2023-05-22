Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The UN Ocean Conference, co-hosted by the Governments of Kenya and Portugal, comes at a critical time as the ocean, our biggest ally against climate change, is in serious trouble. The ambition of this Conference is to trigger a new chapter of global ocean action by propelling much needed science-based innovative solutions.

Solutions for a sustainably managed ocean involve green technology and innovative uses of marine resources. They also include addressing the threats to health, ecology, economy and governance of the ocean - acidification, marine litter and pollution, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and the loss of habitats and biodiversity.

The EIB delegation, led by Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, joined Heads of Government and State, leaders from the private sector, the scientific community and other partners to chart a new pathway that would ensure the protection and conservation of the ocean and its resources. Find a recap of our participation at the conference.

More on the conference  

Key events with EIB participation

25 June

  • Localising Action for the Ocean: Local and Regional Governments - with the participation of EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, 10:00-17:30 GMT+1
      More info on the event

28 June

  • Promoting and strengthening sustainable ocean-based economies, in particular for Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries - with the participation of EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, 10:00-13:00 GMT+1
      More info on the event
  • Sustainable Blue Economy Investment Forum (SE4) - with the participation of EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, 15:00-19:00 GMT+1
      More info on the event

01 July

  • Business4Ocean - The call on SDG14 - with the participation of EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, 13:00-15:00 GMT+1
      Organised, amongst others, by EDP, this side-event aims at showcasing business cases of sustainable use and protection of the oceans and to engage participants in a multi-stakeholder dialogue on the main challenges to a further deployment of a sustainable blue economy.

More on EIB Group’s climate action

 

 

Preserving our oceans

We invest in the sustainable blue economy and support initiatives aiming at reducing pollution and preserving our oceans

 

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

We address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030 to leave no one behind

 

 

PORTUGAL BLUE: an EIF initiative for blue economy

EIF and IFD joined forces to support Portuguese companies active in the area of blue economy

Featured videos

22 May 2023

Making circularity part of everything we do

We need to shift our economic model from linear "take-make-dispose" to circular. In the past 5 years, the EIB has provided more than € 3 billion of financing towards circular economy projects.
ZsT0ICiH9I4
Oceans Environment Circular economy Climate and environment
28 June 2022

Supporting water management in the Caribbean

The European Union and the European Investment Bank are partnering to use resources from the Caribbean Investment Facility to support critical water and clean oceans projects in the region.
D16AbkrG6_A
Oceans Environment Partnerships Water, wastewater management Caribbean Investment Facility Mandates and partnerships Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
13 June 2022

Supporting research and innovation in the blue economy

Working closely with the European Commission’s DG-Mare, the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) and the Copernicus Marine Service, the EIB is exploring market failures that could be addressed to enable the development of blue digital technologies to monitor and help protect oceans. Blue digital technologies can help improve rescue services, avert the impact of storms and produce clean energy from the oceans.
pwnJJY9Q4QE
Oceans Institutional European Commission Environment Partnerships Partners Climate and environment
11 February 2022

Letting our oceans breathe

The EIB is joining forces with KfW and AFD to fight against the plastic contamination of our oceans through the #CleanOceansInitiative.
o94qnPOs9Lw
Oceans Environment Climate Water, wastewater management Recycling Climate action Circular economy Climate and environment
11 February 2022

The Clean Oceans Initiative: supporting projects that preserve the oceans

The European Investment Bank together with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and KfW, the German promotional bank, launched the Clean Oceans Initiative in October 2018 to fight plastic waste in rivers, seas and on land. The goal is to finance €2 billion in public and private sector projects by 2023.
y4K1qs_iXhc
Oceans Environment Climate and environment
20 January 2021

ADB and EIB virtual signature launching the new Clean and Sustainable Ocean Partnership

The Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank signed an agreement for a new partnership to support clean and sustainable ocean initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region, and ultimately to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the climate goals of the Paris Agreement. Find out more on this new partnership and discover what we do to protect our oceans
zzCkJjPCSqU
Oceans Institutional Environment Management committee Climate and environment
15 January 2021

ADB and EIB working together for cleaner and healthier oceans

Warming, overfishing, oil-spills, acceleration of plastic pollution due to COVID-19 etc. are threatening the health of the oceans. It is now more than ever important to protect them! The Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank have joined forces in the new Clean and Sustainable Ocean Partnership for Asia and the Pacific, to support projects that reduce marine and plastic pollution, and to promote the greening of the blue economy. Discover more in our video! Find out more about this Partnership here: https://www.eib.org/en/ress/all/2021-018-the-asian-development-bank-and-the-european-investment-bank-join-forces-to-protect-the-oceans-and-support-the-sustainable-blue-economy
BtpzZMBGGTA
Oceans Environment Climate and environment
9 October 2019

The Global Climate City Challenge: Cotonou, Benin

Local partners to help tackle waste and protect the oceans in the area.
fTCcMFzEBkw
Oceans Urban development Environment Water, wastewater management Benin Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Social infrastructure
10 December 2018

Tackling global challenges through knowledge sharing

Sharing knowledge is key to save our oceans. Damien Navizet, Head of the Climate Division at AfD, explains how sharing knowledge between the world’s major climate financiers will help to reduce pollution in the world’s oceans.

g_fUhzOjN2k
Oceans Biodiversity Environment Climate change Climate Climate action Climate Climate and environment
10 December 2018

The Clean Oceans Initiative in 30 seconds

Barbara Schnell, Head of Department Sector Policy at the KfW Development Bank, explains the Clean Oceans Initiative in a nutshell. Read more about the Initiative here.

UFiNPhwlrU4
Oceans Water Environment Climate change Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
18 October 2018

Clean Oceans Initiative kick-off

In the margin of IMF/World Bank meetings taking place in Bali, the EIB, KfW and Agence française de développement announced their joint initiative for Cleaner #Oceans. Watch the official launch by president Werner Hoyer, KfW's President Günther Bräunig, and AfD President Rémy Rioux.

HtlTZHyAWi0
Oceans Water Institutional Environment Climate change Water treatment Climate Water, wastewater management Recycling Climate action Management committee Circular economy Climate Climate and environment
30 October 2017

A world of clean energy

Renewable energy comes from the forces of nature - sun, water, air and earth. It is endlessly available and, in the energy sector, it's the only choice to save the planet from climate change. Watch how green energy projects in four continents, supported by the EU bank, are paving the way towards a more sustainable future.
sLaKTQGqOHA
Oceans Environment Climate and environment

