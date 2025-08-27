The State of the Union conference, organised by the European University Institute (EUI) is an annual event for high-level reflection on the most pressing issues facing Europe today.

For just a few days each spring, the city of Florence is transformed into the capital of European debate. The State of the Union, this year under the title 'Building A People’s Europe', gathers top politicians, civil servants, academics, policy-makers and journalists. In 2017, confirmed speakers include the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

EIB President Werner Hoyer joined key speakers at the event on 5 May and delivered an address followed by a Q&A on “Investing in Europe”.