Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The State of the Union conference, organised by the European University Institute (EUI) is an annual event for high-level reflection on the most pressing issues facing Europe today.

For just a few days each spring, the city of Florence is transformed into the capital of European debate. The State of the Union, this year under the title 'Building A People’s Europe', gathers top politicians, civil servants, academics, policy-makers and journalists. In 2017, confirmed speakers include the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk. 

EIB President Werner Hoyer joined key speakers at the event on 5 May and delivered an address followed by a Q&A on “Investing in Europe”.

The State of the Union conference, organised by the European University Institute (EUI) is an annual event for high-level reflection on the most pressing issues facing Europe today.
Werner Hoyer at the State of the Union Conference
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Organised by the European University Institute (EUI), this is an annual event for high-level reflection on the most pressing issues facing Europe today.
The State of the Union
©EIB
Download original
Organised by the European University Institute (EUI), this is an annual event for high-level reflection on the most pressing issues facing Europe today.
The State of the Union
©EIB
Download original

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union