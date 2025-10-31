Four decades of shared prosperity: The EIB Group in Spain

Forty years ago, Spain embraced Europe, aligning its development with the European Union (EU). Since then, the EIB Group has supported this transformation by financing infrastructure, strengthening businesses and mobilising investment to deliver tangible results.
This high-level event celebrates the impact of European funding in Spain and explores the current challenges facing the European project. With the participation of EIB Group President Nadia Calviño, it brings together leaders, partners and clients, alongside representatives from public and private institutions, the European Commission Representation in Spain, EU agencies in the country and civil society, to reflect on how EU investment continues to deliver impact and shared prosperity.
Watch the livestream
In order to view this video, you need to accept the YouTube service. YouTube may collect data about your activity.
More information
In focus
Spain and the EIB
We have worked in Spain since 1981, investing in infrastructure, driving the green and digital transitions, boosting innovation and small businesses and promoting cohesion.
Other events you may like...
EIB Group housing roadshow
The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.
Financing the circular transition webinar series
Unlocking the full potential of a circular economy
Meeting No. 595 of the Board of Directors
In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: