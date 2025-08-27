© Prague European Summit

The seventh edition of the Prague European Summit took place on 12, 13 and 14 July 2021.

The Prague European Summit is a platform for strategic dialogue about common responses to EU's challenges. It connects public officials, business and NGO representatives, academics and journalists to discuss topics such as EU leadership, security, new technologies and digital age, current economic & foreign policy challenges, or the impact of various policies and trends on the European society.

Within the overarching theme of “Europe Reborn”, the 2021 and 7th edition of Prague European Summit ran three main spotlight themes: post-pandemic recovery, the re-ordering of the EU’s relations with the outside world and the calls for strategic autonomy of the Union, and the future development of European policies.



More information about the programme and the speakers.

Sessions with EIB Participation:



13 July 2021 - VIP Chat: Fair and Sustainable Recovery: What Does it Look Like?

14:00-14:30 CEST

Online

Speakers:

Lilyana Pavlova, EIB Vice-President

Karel Havlíček, Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of the Czech Republic, Minister of Industry and Trade, Minister of Transport

Moderator: Linda Zeilina, Founder & CEO, International Sustainable Finance Centre

13 July 2021 - Plenary Panel: Sustainable Mobility: Post-Pandemic, Green and Digital

16:00-17:00 CEST

Online

Speakers:

Kris Peeters, EIB Vice-President

Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission (opening remarks)

Zdenek Hrib, Mayor of Prague

Marian Bocek, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, InoBat Auto

Nika Kotovica, Urban Planning Expert, Coordinator of International Projects, City of Riga

Moderator: Arvea Marieni, Board Member and Partner with Brainscapital, Sustainability Columnist for Brussels Morning



Prague European Summit 2021 – Teaser





To find out more about the EIB activities in Czech Republic click here.