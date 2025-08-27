Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
>@Prague European Summit
© Prague European Summit

The seventh edition of the Prague European Summit took place on 12, 13 and 14 July 2021.

The Prague European Summit is a platform for strategic dialogue about common responses to EU's challenges. It connects public officials, business and NGO representatives, academics and journalists to discuss topics such as EU leadership, security, new technologies and digital age, current economic & foreign policy challenges, or the impact of various policies and trends on the European society.

Within the overarching theme of “Europe Reborn”, the 2021 and 7th edition of Prague European Summit ran three main spotlight themes: post-pandemic recovery, the re-ordering of the EU’s relations with the outside world and the calls for strategic autonomy of the Union, and the future development of European policies.
 

More information about the programme and the speakers.

Sessions with EIB Participation:
 

13 July 2021 - VIP Chat: Fair and Sustainable Recovery: What Does it Look Like?

  • 14:00-14:30 CEST
  • Online

Speakers:

  • Lilyana Pavlova, EIB Vice-President
  • Karel Havlíček, Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of the Czech Republic, Minister of Industry and Trade, Minister of Transport

Moderator: Linda Zeilina, Founder & CEO, International Sustainable Finance Centre

 

13 July 2021 - Plenary Panel: Sustainable Mobility: Post-Pandemic, Green and Digital

  • 16:00-17:00 CEST
  • Online

Speakers:

  • Kris Peeters, EIB Vice-President
  • Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission (opening remarks)
  • Zdenek Hrib, Mayor of Prague
  • Marian Bocek, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, InoBat Auto
  • Nika Kotovica, Urban Planning Expert, Coordinator of International Projects, City of Riga

Moderator: Arvea Marieni, Board Member and Partner with Brainscapital, Sustainability Columnist for Brussels Morning
 

Prague European Summit 2021 – Teaser


 

To find out more about the EIB activities in Czech Republic click here.

Press Contacts

Tibor Jona
t.jona@eib.org
+352 4379 84105
+352 691 287 052

Press Office
press@eib.org
+352 4379 - 21000

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union