Investing in cities: Trends, lessons and opportunities

The European Investment Bank (EIB) together with the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) organised a high-level event to discuss the investment needs of cities across Europe with a view to informing the preparation of the Commission’s policy agenda for cities.

This joint event kicked off with the launch of the EIB Municipalities Survey 2024-2025 with new evidence on the investment needs from over 1,000 municipalities across the European Union. Analysis of the investment priorities, barriers and bottlenecks faced by local governments in cities and towns across the 27 Member States fed the discussions throughout the conference.

The event brought together policymakers from the EU, national and local level to discuss how to address cities’ investment needs with specific focus on affordable housing, sustainable urban development and climate neutrality. Participants had the opportunity to discuss and learn about the support available to cities in the current programming period 2021-27 and reflect on the needs for further support in the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) post-2027. The event also provided a platform for sharing know-how and learning from concrete experiences and good practices from cities that use the support from EIB financial and advisory services to develop and implement urban investment programmes.

