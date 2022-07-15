The Group of 20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Indonesia in July 2022 came at a crucial moment for the world. We face the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a crucial need to take decisive climate action, as well as the major challenges created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in particular the global energy and food crises.

G20 members, which represent 85% of global gross domestic product, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population, can set a course for others to follow. Now - more than ever - is the time to work together and to agree and coordinate responses to the challenges we all face.

The EIB participates in G20 FMCBG meetings under the Indonesian Presidency in its role as chair of the Heads of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) group for 2022. In this context, we support the Indonesian G20 Presidency's goals to "Recover Together, Recover Stronger,“ which underline the importance of multilateralism, partnership and inclusivity in building a resilient and sustainable global recovery in the post-pandemic era.

The Bank’s participation in G20 discussions also supports EU strategic engagement in the spirit of Team Europe. In close alignment with EU policies and priorities, the EIB is deepening its engagement with G20 partners in sustainable and inclusive prosperity, the green transition, ocean governance, digitalisation, connectivity, security and defence, and human security.

Alongside the G20 FMCBG meeting, the EIB participated in the second edition of the G20 Investors Dialogue co-organised by the D20-Long-Term Investors Club (LTIC), OECD, Global Infrastructure Hub and Indonesian G20 Presidency. The D20-LTIC also gathered for its annual Steering Committee meeting.

More information