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The Group of 20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Indonesia in July 2022 came at a crucial moment for the world. We face the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a crucial need to take decisive climate action, as well as the major challenges created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in particular the global energy and food crises.

G20 members, which represent 85% of global gross domestic product, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population, can set a course for others to follow. Now - more than ever - is the time to work together and to agree and coordinate responses to the challenges we all face.

The EIB participates in G20 FMCBG meetings under the Indonesian Presidency in its role as chair of the Heads of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) group for 2022. In this context, we support the Indonesian G20 Presidency's goals to "Recover Together, Recover Stronger,“ which underline the importance of multilateralism, partnership and inclusivity in building a resilient and sustainable global recovery in the post-pandemic era.

The Bank’s participation in G20 discussions also supports EU strategic engagement in the spirit of Team Europe. In close alignment with EU policies and priorities, the EIB is deepening its engagement with G20 partners in sustainable and inclusive prosperity, the green transition, ocean governancedigitalisation, connectivity, security and defence, and human security.

Alongside the G20 FMCBG meeting, the EIB participated in the second edition of the G20 Investors Dialogue co-organised by the D20-Long-Term Investors Club (LTIC), OECD, Global Infrastructure Hub and Indonesian G20 Presidency. The D20-LTIC also gathered for its annual Steering Committee meeting.

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Latest news

15 July 2022

#G20Indonesia: EIB President Hoyer to continue as co-chair of the D20 Long-term Investors Club

European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer will continue as the co-chair of the D20 Long-term Investors Club (D20-LTIC), following the decision of the club’s Steering Committee to extend his mandate for two more years. The D20-LTIC Steering Committee met on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Denpasar, Indonesia, and also welcomed two new member organisations — the Hellenic Development Bank and PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (PTSMI), Indonesia’s national entity for infrastructure development.
Institutional Environment Management committee Investment Indonesia Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment
18 July 2022

#G20Indonesia: EIB President Hoyer welcomes HDB to the D20 Long-Term Investors Club as he continues as co-chair

European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer welcomed the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) as a new member of the D20 Long-Term Investors Club (D20-LTIC) as it was announced he will continue as the co-chair of the organisation, following the Club’s Steering Committee decision to extend his mandate for two more years. 
Institutional Environment Management committee Investment Indonesia Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment

Solving challenges together

The great challenges of today are global. All our economies are interconnected. Prosperity in one region promotes prosperity everywhere. Explore our series of solutions to global challenges like climate change, gender equality and access to healthcare.

10 May 2022

A prescription for development

Healthcare and development are more connected than ever, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how to fight pandemics, and promote access to healthcare around the world
Health and life sciences Covid-19 Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
2 May 2022

Towards an equal world

Gender equality is a major issue in development. But, women hold the key to the change. Here’s how empowering women can help boost entrepreneurship, mitigate climate change, and spur social transformation.
SMEs Diversity and gender Education and training Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
19 April 2022

A drive to develop

In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change
Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
12 April 2022

Heads above water

In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change
Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
12 April 2022

Heads above water

In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change
Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
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EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.
Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
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The Circular City Centre - C3 webinar

How cities support circularity in the textiles value chain
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Meeting No. 594 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union