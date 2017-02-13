The EU bank’s Global Investment Forum in cooperation with the Financial Times aimed to shed further light on the specific role of investment in supporting sustainable innovation: who should invest in what, to remedy which market failures? How do we make innovation inclusive?

EIB President Werner Hoyer, Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and Vice-President Alexander Stubb joined leading policymakers, experts and practitioners to discuss key aspects of the current debate – future habitats, disruptive innovation, the future of work, the digital divide and the future of education – by checking the facts, taking a closer look at global trends and proposing possible solutions.

