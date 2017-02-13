Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The EU bank’s Global Investment Forum in cooperation with the Financial Times aimed to shed further light on the specific role of investment in supporting sustainable innovation: who should invest in what, to remedy which market failures? How do we make innovation inclusive?

EIB President Werner Hoyer, Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and Vice-President Alexander Stubb joined leading policymakers, experts and practitioners to discuss key aspects of the current debate – future habitats, disruptive innovation, the future of work, the digital divide and the future of education – by checking the facts, taking a closer look at global trends and proposing possible solutions.

To see the agenda, please visit the FT-EIB Global Investment Forum page on the Financial Times Live website.

Reflections from the FT-EIB global innovation forum

Innovation at the EIB

13 February 2017

Supercapacitors and coconuts: A better way to store energy

The key ingredient in powerful devices for storing energy has been charred coconut. Now a company in icy Estonia has figured out how to make a supercapacitor without tropical fruit.
InvestEU EFSI impact Estonia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Energy
17 January 2017

Zika vaccine: microbes to save babies

European biotech company Valneva is on the road to a Zika vaccine that’s safe for pregnant women
Health and life sciences Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure

