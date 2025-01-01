Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Five years after the landmark Paris climate agreement, most countries still lag behind in meeting their 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reduction targets, and will now have to double or even triple their commitments in order to prevent dangerous levels of global warming.

While the economics of clean, renewable energy have become increasingly favourable, we have been witnessing a lack of leadership, particularly at the global level.

The discussion focused on Europe’s role in the global equation, America’s prospects in the coming years, and China’s recent 2060 carbon-neutrality plan. The event also focused on action for the next ten years and beyond.

Agenda

  Watch the recording of the event

Moderator: Jo Coburn

Opening Session – The Paris Agreement, five years on

  • Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, co-founder of Global Optimism Ltd
  • Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the UN, Deputy Chair of The Elders

Session One – A Decade of Climate Leadership: Who Will Claim the Mantle?

After four years of America pulling back from its climate commitments, the resulting leadership vacuum has created new opportunities for other geopolitical powers. Has the centre of gravity for green policymaking shifted?

  • 15:05 – Panel Discussion and Q&A with international media
    • Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, Chair of The Elders
    • Todd Stern, former US Special Envoy on Climate Change
    • Shang-Jin Wei, former Chief Economist at the Asian Development Bank
  • 16:05 – Closing remarks: Jerry Brown, former Governor of California
  • 16:10 – Break

Session Two – The Urgency of 2030

The limited progress made during the first five years of the Paris agreement underscores the need for even greater urgency if we are going to achieve a just transition to a low-carbon economy. What steps do we need to take right now (not next year or the year after) to ensure that we are on a sounder climate footing by 2030?

  • 16:25 – Opening Remarks: Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank
  • 16:30 – Panel Discussion and Q&A with international media
    • Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Prime Minister of Norway, Deputy Chair of The Elders
    • Nancy Saich, Chief Climate Change Expert at the European Investment Bank
    • Shamina Singh, Founder & President of the Centre for Inclusive Growth
  • 17:30 – Closing Remarks: Frans Timmermans, First Vice-President of the European Commission

Watch Vice-President Fayolle's opening remarks

More on EIB climate action

Climate action

Our mission is to play a leading role in mobilising the finance needed to achieve the worldwide commitment to keep global warming well below 2˚C, aiming for 1.5˚C.

Energy sector

The promotion of sustainable, competitive and secure sources of energy is a key EU policy objective and an important sector for EIB financing.

2020 EIB Climate Survey

The first release of this year's EIB climate survey shows that the COVID-19 crisis is influencing citizens’ perception of the climate emergency.

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
1 - 31
Jan Dec
2025

EIB Institute Foresight Series

The EIB Institute’s Foresight series brings together experts and helps the EIB Group anticipate future challenges and opportunities, ensuring its actions remain forward-looking and resilient.
Institutional EIB Institute
30-31
Oct Mar
2025 2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.
Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing