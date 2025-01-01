Five years after the landmark Paris climate agreement, most countries still lag behind in meeting their 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reduction targets, and will now have to double or even triple their commitments in order to prevent dangerous levels of global warming.

While the economics of clean, renewable energy have become increasingly favourable, we have been witnessing a lack of leadership, particularly at the global level.

The discussion focused on Europe’s role in the global equation, America’s prospects in the coming years, and China’s recent 2060 carbon-neutrality plan. The event also focused on action for the next ten years and beyond.