The European Education Summit is the annual flagship event of the European Education Area, the EU’s shared vision for a modern and inclusive European education and training sector fit to face the digital and green transitions.

At this year’s European Education Summit, participants from across the EU will discussed ideas and best practices to search for answers to these questions and more:

How can the education sector be improved to the benefit of all?

How can education be made more inclusive and fair – from early childhood education and care to higher education and adult learning?

How can the well-being of teachers and pupils be improved?

How can smart investment lead to high-quality education and training?

What can be done to progress the green and digital transformations of the sector?

EIB, Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova participated in the Education Summit and joined the panel: Future education trends and developments together with several ministers of education.

You can find the full agenda and further information here