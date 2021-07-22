Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The European Education Summit is the annual flagship event of the European Education Area, the EU’s shared vision for a modern and inclusive European education and training sector fit to face the digital and green transitions.

At this year’s European Education Summit, participants from across the EU will discussed ideas and best practices to search for answers to these questions and more:

  • How can the education sector be improved to the benefit of all?
  • How can education be made more inclusive and fair – from early childhood education and care to higher education and adult learning?
  • How can the well-being of teachers and pupils be improved?
  • How can smart investment lead to high-quality education and training?
  • What can be done to progress the green and digital transformations of the sector?

EIB, Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova participated in the Education Summit and joined the panel: Future education trends and developments together with several ministers of education.

You can find the full agenda and further information here

22 July 2021

A clever helper for children with autism

QTrobot uses artificial intelligence to help parents and therapists reach breakthroughs with autistic children
Education and training Luxembourg European Union Education and training Digitalisation and technological innovation
8 August 2018

Safer Armenia kindergartens with EU energy efficiency grant

Yerevan schools are dilapidated, but a big renovation grant from European donors for 150 Armenia kindergartens will make them more energy efficient—and safer for the children
Infrastructure Education and training Circular economy Health and life sciences Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Infrastructure Education and training Global development Climate and environment Energy Circular economy
EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union