The European Week of Regions and Cities is the biggest annual event dedicated to regional policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.

Exceptionally this year, the event will span three weeks and will be digital.

The themes for the 2020 edition are:

  • Green Europe
  • Cohesion and Cooperation
  • Empowering Citizens

Read the full programme here

Join the conversation on Twitter #EURegionsWeek

EIB at the European Week of Regions and Cities 2020

The EIB will participate in several sessions during the event:

  • 140th CoR plenary session, 12-14 October. Read President Hoyer's speech 
  • Circular economy, a key pillar to reach climate neutrality, Tuesday 13 October 2020 - 17:30-18:30 CET. Programme here
  • EIB support to cities’ green recovery, Monday 19 October 2020, 14:30-16:00 CET. Programme here
  • JASPERS supporting sustainable investments for climate transition and resilience of regions and cities, Wednesday 14 October 2020, 11:30 - 13:00 CET. Programme here
  • Financial instruments – a key role in achieving cohesion policy objectives, Tuesday 13 October 2020, 17:30 - 18:30. Programme here

More about our support

