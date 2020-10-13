The European Week of Regions and Cities is the biggest annual event dedicated to regional policy. Organised by the European Commission and the Committee of the Regions, it is an event during which cities and regions showcase their capacity to create growth and jobs, implement European Union cohesion policy, and prove the importance of the local and regional level for good European governance.

Exceptionally this year, the event will span three weeks and will be digital.

The themes for the 2020 edition are:

Green Europe

Cohesion and Cooperation

Empowering Citizens

Read the full programme here

Join the conversation on Twitter #EURegionsWeek

EIB at the European Week of Regions and Cities 2020

The EIB will participate in several sessions during the event: