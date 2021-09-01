EIB President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova participated in the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brdo pri Kranju, hosted by the Slovenian Presidency of the EU Council.

The summit brought together leaders from EU member states and the six Western Balkans partners: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo*. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, represented the European Union.

The summit followed the 2018 EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia and the 2020 EU-Western Balkans Zagreb summit.

As part of the EU's strategic engagement with the Western Balkans, the summit will support the furthering of cooperation on key matters of mutual concern, such as the region's recovery from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EIB President reaffirmed the EIB’s commitment to long-term green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Western Balkans, through the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan (EIP). The plan sets out a financial package of about €30 billion for sustainable, green, digital and people-focused growth of the region over the next seven years. As part of the Team Europe efforts, the EIB will continue to support the green and digital transition, EU accession process and convergence with EU standards, regional connectivity and cooperation, and private sector transformation and development.

* This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.