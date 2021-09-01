Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova participated in the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brdo pri Kranju, hosted by the Slovenian Presidency of the EU Council.

The summit brought together leaders from EU member states and the six Western Balkans partners: AlbaniaBosnia and HerzegovinaSerbiaMontenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo*. Charles Michel, President of the European Council,  and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, represented the European Union.

The summit followed the 2018 EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia and the 2020 EU-Western Balkans Zagreb summit.

As part of the EU's strategic engagement with the Western Balkans, the summit will support the furthering of cooperation on key matters of mutual concern, such as the region's recovery from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EIB President reaffirmed the EIB’s commitment to long-term green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Western Balkans, through the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan (EIP). The plan sets out a financial package of about €30 billion for sustainable, green, digital and people-focused growth of the region over the next seven years. As part of the Team Europe efforts, the EIB will continue to support the green and digital transition, EU accession process and convergence with EU standards, regional connectivity and cooperation, and private sector transformation and development.

* This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.

In the spotlight

1 September 2021

Canton of Sarajevo to improve its tram fleet

The Ministry of Transport of the Canton of Sarajevo and Stadler Rail AG today signed a contract for the procurement of 15 trams to replace an existing obsolete tram fleet. The signature ceremony was attended by representatives of the local government, the Swiss embassy and the contractor Stadler, as well as the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). These two banks are financing this project to improve the urban transport network in the Canton of Sarajevo through modernisation of the tram and trolley bus networks, replacement of existing vehicles and construction of new roads. 
30 September 2021

EIB and the Western Balkans: a concrete support

The EIB is proud to be the lead financier in the Western Balkans Investment Framework - an ambitious European Commission led initiative that combines financing from International Financial Institutions with EU grants accelerating much needed investments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. *This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence.
17 September 2021

EIB continues supporting faster and greener economic growth and EU accession of Serbia

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, will continue to provide hands-on support for fast, sustainable and green investments for climate action, improved connectivity and COVID-19 recovery. In doing so, the Bank stands by the Republic of Serbia in its EU accession goals, said EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova during her visit to Serbia earlier this week. Vice-President Pavlova opened the Western Balkans Rail Summit in Belgrade, where regional transport ministers, government and European Commission representatives and rail professionals planned the future development and modernisation of the regional rail network.
13 September 2021

First Western Balkans Rail Summit, “The Future is on Tracks” - Region commits to modernisation of rail and re-establishing intercity links

Building a modern, digitalised rail network with direct express train connections between major cities in the region will help establish better connectivity and provide a safer and more environmentally sustainable mode of transport for people and businesses in the Western Balkans. This was recognised as a key priority of the Dedication to Rail, signed today by ministers in charge of transport in the region at the First Western Balkans Rail Summit, held in Belgrade. The event was organised by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and was under the auspices the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of Serbia.
Further reading

16 July 2021

The European Investment Bank in the Western Balkans

As part of the Team Europe, the EIB Group scaled up the support for the Western Balkan to accelerate the region’s green recovery. Read more on how the EIB is steering the Western Balkans towards the EU.

15 June 2021

The EIB Group's support for SMEs in the Western Balkans

As a long-standing partner to the Western Balkans, the EIB supports development of the private sector by providing financing under favourable conditions. Find out more on available financing for SMEs in the region.

