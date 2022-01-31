Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
New York
21
-
26
sep 2025

The EIB at the 80th United Nations General Assembly

Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights

Location: New York , us

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly comes at a time when it is more important than ever to renew global cooperation, solidarity and joint action for people and planet. A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will join government representatives, policymakers and civil society in focusing on solutions to deliver on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and strengthen international partnerships.  

IN FOCUS

2024 Joint Summary Report on Multilateral Development Banks Climate Finance

Multilateral Development Banks increased global climate financing 10% to a record $137 billion in 2024, with the majority going to low and middle-income countries.

Explore the report  

Our priorities

Learn more about the European Investment Bank and our core strategic priorities.

Climate action

Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.

Social infrastructure

We invest in places to live, learn new skills, and care for the sick and the elderly. This sets the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Global investment

Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.

Explore our 8 priorities  

