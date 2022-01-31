The EIB at the 80th United Nations General Assembly

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly comes at a time when it is more important than ever to renew global cooperation, solidarity and joint action for people and planet. A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will join government representatives, policymakers and civil society in focusing on solutions to deliver on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and strengthen international partnerships.
Our priorities
Learn more about the European Investment Bank and our core strategic priorities.
Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.
We invest in places to live, learn new skills, and care for the sick and the elderly. This sets the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.
Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.