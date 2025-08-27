The European Investment Bank and the Central Bank of Malta (CBM) organised the conference, ‘EIB Investment towards the Green, Digital and Energy Transition in Small States’, with a special focus on Malta.

The conference addressed the financing of the triple transitions in small states, with a special focus on Malta. The event brought together economists, policymakers, and representatives from financial institutions and the business community across Malta and the EU.

Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice-President of the EIB along with Professor Edward Scicluna, the Governor of the CBM provided the opening remarks. Their introductory observations were followed by the keynote speech and presentations on the EIB’s 2023 Investment Survey results for Malta and the climate change mitigating efforts undertaken by Maltese firms. A high-level panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities surrounding the financing of the green, digital and energy transitions closed the event.



More details about the programme and speakers here.