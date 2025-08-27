As European economies struggle with rising borrowing costs and tight public budgets, financial integration in Europe is still weaker than before the global financial crisis, and Europe's capital markets lag behind those in other advanced economies.

Completing Europe's single market can effectively address these financial challenges. However, despite the clear advantages, the political commitment to finalise this integration seems to be faltering.

EIB President Nadia Calviño delved into this issue during the Uniting Europe’s Markets panel at the World Economic Forum with other distinguished panelists. President Calviño discussed the EIB Group's role in addressing the obstacles ahead in achieving a fully integrated market that benefits all Europeans.

Learn more about President Calviño's participation at the World Economic Forum

Uniting Europe’s Markets - Speakers