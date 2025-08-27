Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
As European economies struggle with rising borrowing costs and tight public budgets, financial integration in Europe is still weaker than before the global financial crisis, and Europe's capital markets lag behind those in other advanced economies.

Completing Europe's single market can effectively address these financial challenges. However, despite the clear advantages, the political commitment to finalise this integration seems to be faltering.

EIB President Nadia Calviño delved into this issue during the Uniting Europe’s Markets panel at the World Economic Forum with other distinguished panelists. President Calviño discussed the EIB Group's role in addressing the obstacles ahead in achieving a fully integrated market that benefits all Europeans.

Uniting Europe’s Markets - Speakers

  • Nadia Calviño - President, European Investment Bank (EIB)
  • Christine Lagarde - President, European Central Bank
  • Stephanie Flanders - Head, Economics and Government, Bloomberg LP
  • Roelof Botha - Managing Partner, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC
  • Paschal Donohoe - President of the Eurogroup and Minister of Public Expenditure and Reform, Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform
  • Christian Sewing - Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Bank AG

President Calviño in the media

President Calviño with CNBC's Karen Tso and Steve Segwick

The president discussed about EIB Group's priorities to support strategic investments inside and outside the EU.

An interview with Bloomberg's Flavia Lacqua

EIB President discussed Ukraine's funding needs and her priorities at the helm of the EIB. 

