Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The 5th Session of the UN Environment Assembly - the world’s highest level environmental forum - took place from 28 February to 2 March in Nairobi. The overarching theme was “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”. The EIB as the EU’s climate (and environmental) bank shared its views in a number of events, received with interest by a broad range of stakeholders – policy makers, businesses, financial institutions and civil society alike.

Highlighted events

28 February

  • 13:15-14:45 EAT: “Accelerating a just transition to a circular economy in Africa” with Christopher Hurst, Director General of Projects Directorate, EIB 
    More details
  • 18:15-19:45 EAT: “The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration: Raising ambitions for nature” with Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President in charge of climate and environment, EIB (More details and global streaming)

 

1 March

  • 13:15-14:45 EAT - “From Recovery to Transformation: Greening economies for People & Planet”, with Christopher Hurst, Director General of Projects Directorate, EIB (More details)

More on our green action

Together on climate

We are committed to putting EU climate goals into practice both inside Europe and around the world.

30 November 2019

Protecting landscapes

Alongside its partners, the EIB is investing in funds that foster the conservation and recovery of our natural habitats, such as the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund or the Althelia Climate Fund. Discover the breathtaking landscapes they are protecting in this video.
YPsv9YrHu0Q
Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital Environment Equity and fund investment Climate Climate and environment
9 August 2017

Interest payments in wild horses

Rewilding Europe has a new solution for biodiversity management and revives ancient animals in the process.
Biodiversity Environment NCFF - Natural Capital Financing Facility Bulgaria European Union Climate Climate and environment

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union