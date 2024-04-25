Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Nice
05
-
06
jun 2025

EC-EIB Adaptation Days

A deep dive into financing coastal resilience

Location: Nice , fr

We held the second EC-EIB Adaptation Days on the sidelines of the 2025 UN Oceans Conference in Nice, France on 5 to 6 June. We brought together climate experts, policymakers, public officials and business leaders to explore solutions to sea-level rise by investing in more resilient coastlines.

Watch EIB President Calviño's keynote speech  
custom-preview

IN FOCUS

A more sustainable wastewater treatment plant in Nice

We are working with the state agency for water and drainage management in the Nice metropolitan area to construct Haliotis 2, an expanded water treatment plant that will reduce the amount of wastewater discharged into the Mediterranean.

Learn more  

On the ground

We spoke to experts on the ground about the importance of coastal protection and ways to strengthen it.

'We need to do more in and outside Europe'

Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank

‘Nature-based solutions are cost effective’

Marta Vicarelli, assistant professor of economics and public policy at the University of Massachusetts

‘Our coasts are being eroded’

Antony Derjacques, minister of transport Seychelles

‘It is paramount national governments work with regional governments’

Catherine Gamper, climate change adaptation expert at the OECD

#AdaptationDays posts

Our publications and stories

European Blue Champions
Op-ed: Small-island solidarity and climate common sense
2023-2024 EIB Climate Survey
Crete fights droughts with new irrigation project
Adaptation to climate change at a glance
A reservoir shields millions from floods in Poland

Our activities

EIB Global

The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Climate and environment

Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Oceans

Healthy oceans are crucial for sustainable development and the reduction of poverty. We protect our oceans by investing in the blue economy.

Energy

We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy, as well as for innovative solutions to make the world greener for future generations.

