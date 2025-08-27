The IBERDROLA Manuel Marín Chair for European Energy Policy of the College of Europe hosted its annual conference on the green transition. EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters presented the role of the EIB, the EU climate bank, in Green Finance during the conference.

With the world’s largest economies committing to carbon zero, the momentum behind climate ambition is growing globally. The EU has stepped up as a climate leader and will enshrine its goal of climate neutrality by 2050 into its Climate Law.

According to the IEA’s recent “Net Zero by 2050” report, there is a viable path to achieve this objective, but it demands an unprecedented transformation of the energy sector. This will require innovation and system-wide thinking from policymakers and practitioners alike.

Vice-President Peeters spoke in the session “Key elements of the decarbonisation puzzle”. Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy, European Commission, delivered the keynote speech and Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the Green Deal, European Commission closed the conference.