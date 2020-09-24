Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Cities often struggle with developing climate-friendly and resilient infrastructure. Especially in the Southern hemisphere, cities frequently lack the capacity, finance and support needed for the early stages of project preparation.

This leads to impasses where cities cannot move project ideas to late-stage preparation and implementation. Amid rapid urbanisation especially in developing countries and emerging markets, climate-smart cities are core to meeting global and national climate objectives, including the Paris Agreement.

Announced in 2019, the City Climate Finance Gap Fund helps cities in developing and emerging countries realise their climate ambitions, turning resilient low-carbon urbanisation plans and projects into finance-ready investments. The Fund will help guide climate-smart investments and programmes with the goal of attracting more financing and support for implementation.

During Climate Week NYC 2020, we held an event to bring together high-level champions and partners of the Gap Fund for a discussion on the role of partnerships and targeted finance in driving forward climate-informed urbanisation, particularly in the context of pandemics like COVID-19.

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund

The Gap Fund paves the way for cities to deliver ambitious infrastructure development for low-carbon, resilient and livable cities. It provides technical assistance for early-stage planning and project preparation. It unlocks a pipeline of financially viable urban investments that contribute to local transformation, global climate goals and green recovery. The Gap Fund was announced at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 and was launched in September 2020.  It is funded by Germany and Luxembourg and implemented by the European Investment Bank and the World Bank.

Go to dedicated website  

Sustainable cities from around the world

24 September 2020

A new fund for a new urban future

As cities recover from the pandemic, they must anticipate a future of climate threats. The head of a massive climate investment fund shows how to build urban resilience to future shocks
Infrastructure Urban development Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
22 September 2020

Climate-smart cities, after COVID-19

As cities recover from the pandemic, they must anticipate a future of climate threats. The head of a massive climate investment fund shows how to build urban resilience to future shocks
Urban agenda Infrastructure Urban development Covid-19 Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
21 September 2020

An urban hub for green recovery

The urban impact of COVID-19 has been sobering, but the mayor of Lima, Peru, sees it as an opportunity to transform the way we look at city life in favor of a green future
Urban agenda Infrastructure Urban development Peru Latin America and the Caribbean Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

EIB support for green cities around the world

Urban development

The EIB tackles environmental and social issues by supporting projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable.

Climate action

Our mission is to play a leading role in mobilising the finance needed to achieve the worldwide commitment to keep global warming well below 2˚C, aiming for 1.5˚C.

This initiative is in partnership with:

