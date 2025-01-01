This event will be the fourth meeting of EIB’s ‘Chief Economists Advisory Group’, a selected group of economists from leading international banks and institutions, who meet on a regular basis to hold a high level and closed-door dialogue on key economic developments and forthcoming challenges. These workshops of about 20 participants take place twice per year and allow for a deep focus on current European and global key economic developments, while aiming for an interactive and insightful debate in the small and familiar set-up of a roundtable format. Introductory remarks on key topics are followed by a debate with all the participants.

The first meeting of this group took place in 2016 and brought a lively and open exchange of views. The focal points of the discussion included key challenges and policy options for Europe, options for countercyclical fiscal and monetary policies in the euro area, the role of the European Stability Mechanism in stabilising the sovereign crisis and the status of the implementation of the Investment Plan for Europe.

The November meeting takes place back-to-back with EIB’s Annual Economic Conference. The 2019 flagship event is organised in cooperation with Columbia University, OECD and SUERF (The European Monetary and Finance Forum) under the title ‘Striving for competitiveness and inclusion: what policies for Europe?’ Click here for more information on the conference.

Participation is by invitation only.