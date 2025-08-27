EIB President Werner Hoyer will report to the Board of Governors on the Bank's activities in 2016.
The EIB's Board of Governors consists of the Finance or Treasury Ministers from the 28 EU Member States - the Bank's shareholders.
In line with its transparency policy, the Bank publishes:
- the meeting agenda consisting of a simplified and adapted version of the list of items to be examined. The agenda is published at least four days before the meeting;
- the summary of the decisions taken is published within ten working days after the meeting.