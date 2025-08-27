Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EIB President Werner Hoyer will report to the Board of Governors on the Bank's activities in 2016.

The EIB's Board of Governors consists of the Finance or Treasury Ministers from the 28 EU Member States - the Bank's shareholders.

In line with its transparency policy, the Bank publishes:

  • the meeting agenda consisting of a simplified and adapted version of the list of items to be examined. The agenda is published at least four days before the meeting;
  • the summary of the decisions taken is published within ten working days after the meeting.
  • Meeting agenda
  • Provisional summary of the decisions

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union