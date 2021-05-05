Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The Back to Health: Making Up for Lost Time event was hosted by Project Syndicate on 23 June 2021.

The COVID-19 crisis has revealed inequalities that will have to be addressed in order to build more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive societies. The pandemic has shown us that inadequate public health capacity in one place can become a problem for people everywhere. And it has reminded us that the poorest and most vulnerable bear the brunt of our collective failures.

It is critical that these communities be at the heart of our recovery efforts. Crises can be occasions to start anew, rethink old assumptions, and leverage human ingenuity and creativity. However, the pandemic has set back the sustainable development agenda. By highlighting issues that can no longer be ignored, and by restoring science to its proper place at the centre of our decision-making processes, the crisis can – and must – serve as a wake-up call.

At this event on global health and development, leading experts examined the immediate legacy of the pandemic and explored solutions for building a healthier, more equitable future. Speakers included Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband, Former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, Nobel laureate economist Angus Deaton and President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer.

More information  

Watch the event

President Hoyer’s message to the Back to Health event

Agenda

Far from being a “black swan” event, the COVID-19 pandemic was not only foreseeable but actually foreseen by public health experts. What will it take to ensure that this tragic episode is never repeated?

3:00PM – Opening Remarks: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization

3:05PM – Panel Discussion and Q&A with International Media:

  • Agnes Binagwaho, Former Minister of Health of Rwanda, Vice Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity
  • Sally Davies, UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
  • David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee

3:55PM – Closing Remarks: Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

4:00PM – Closing Remarks: Gro Harlem Brundtland, Former Director-General of the World Health Organization, Member of The Elders

4:05PM – Break

Although the idea of universal health coverage is simple, achieving it will be neither easy nor straightforward. How and to what extent should this principle be factored into the broader economic development strategy for low- and middle-income countries after the pandemic?

4:20PM – Opening Remarks: Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank

4:25PM – Panel Discussion and Q&A with International Media: 

  • Ann Aerts, Head of the Novartis Foundation
  • Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS
  • Angus Deaton, Nobel laureate in economics
  • Carl Manlan, COO of the Ecobank Foundation

5:15PM – Closing Remarks: Julia Gillard, Former Prime Minister of Australia, Chair of Wellcome

In the spotlight

International cooperation is essential to end the COVID-19 crisis, tackle public health and unlock economic and social recovery. Find out how the EIB is helping fight the pandemic and promote sustainable development.

3 June 2021

World leaders unite to commit to global equitable access for COVID-19 vaccines

World leaders joined forces at the “One World Protected”- Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) Summit hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Gavi Board Chair, José Manuel Barroso to pledge their support to the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) securing US$ 2.4 billion, reaching a total of US$ 9.6 billion for COVID-19 vaccine procurement. In addition, donors have pledged US$ 775 million for vaccine delivery.
Institutional Health and life sciences Covid-19 Management committee Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Social infrastructure
15 December 2020

Vaccine solidarity

Poor countries will get access to COVID-19 vaccines in a ground-breaking global initiative to ease the health and economic impact of the pandemic headline
Health and life sciences Southern Neighbourhood Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
14 June 2021

A partnership with Africa

This publication lays out our track record in Africa and our vision for our future partnership with the continent.

Cameroon Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
21 May 2021

Team Europe launches new financing platform to support health security and resilience in Africa

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank today outlined a new initiative to boost financial and technical support to enhance health resilience and improve healthcare skills across Africa.
Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Team Europe Covid-19 Management committee Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Social infrastructure

Supporting healthcare around the world

From a hospital in Morocco to recovery from national disasters, discover how the EIB is helping to improve healthcare services.

21 May 2021

Scaling up healthcare resilience in Africa

The EIB is today, alongside the European Commission, inviting African and European finance partners to join a new platform aimed at scaling up health resilience in Africa. The new Sustainable Healthcare Industry for Resilience in Africa (SHIRA) financing platform will step up the coordination of efforts to foster private sector investments as part of the Team Europe initiative to improve health security and resilience in Africa and boost local manufacturing capacity of vaccines and treatments.
1rSH5AWN2Qc
Health and life sciences Global development Social infrastructure
11 March 2021

Providing access to healthcare for Moroccan citizens - Hospital of Salé

The EU and its bank the EIB, supported the construction, renovation and modernization of 16 hospitals in Morocco, with a loan worth of €70 million and a grant of more than €13 million, providing the Kingdom with state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure enabling staff to work in better conditions. Hospital of Salé is one of them.
DVnIa9JSaIQ
Health and life sciences Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Social infrastructure
23 April 2021

Supporting the recovery of areas damaged by tropical cyclones in Mozambique

In 2020, Team Europe provided 200 million to support reconstruction of areas damaged by cyclones Idai and Kenneth with new climate resilient infrastructure. Team Europes support will improve water supply and drainage infrastructure in affected cities, making them more resilient to climate-related risks and extreme events. Find out more here: https://www.eib.org/en/press/all/2020-341-team-europe-provides-eur-110-million-for-mozambique-recovery-from-2019-cyclones
o22PkHin920
Infrastructure Health and life sciences Mozambique Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Social infrastructure

