The Back to Health: Making Up for Lost Time event was hosted by Project Syndicate on 23 June 2021.

The COVID-19 crisis has revealed inequalities that will have to be addressed in order to build more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive societies. The pandemic has shown us that inadequate public health capacity in one place can become a problem for people everywhere. And it has reminded us that the poorest and most vulnerable bear the brunt of our collective failures.

It is critical that these communities be at the heart of our recovery efforts. Crises can be occasions to start anew, rethink old assumptions, and leverage human ingenuity and creativity. However, the pandemic has set back the sustainable development agenda. By highlighting issues that can no longer be ignored, and by restoring science to its proper place at the centre of our decision-making processes, the crisis can – and must – serve as a wake-up call.

At this event on global health and development, leading experts examined the immediate legacy of the pandemic and explored solutions for building a healthier, more equitable future. Speakers included Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband, Former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, Nobel laureate economist Angus Deaton and President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer.